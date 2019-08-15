On My Pinboard: Amish

Amish (author)

Amish is a graduate of IIM-Calcutta and worked for 14 years in the financial services industry before turning to full-time writing. His Shiva Trilogy is the fastest-selling book series in Indian publishing history.

Amish’s books have been translated and published worldwide into 19 Indian and international languages and have more than five million copies in print.

He has been listed amongst the 100 most influential celebrities in India by Forbes. He has also received numerous awards such as the Crossword Book Award, Ustad Bismillah Khan Award for contribution to culture, and Distinguished Alumni Award from IIM-Calcutta.

Amish is currently working on the fourth book in the Ram Chandra Series.

Movie: Sholay

If I have to choose, then it will be ‘Sholay’ in Bollywood and ‘Gone With The Wind’ in Hollywood, though I really don’t have a fixed favourite. I have become a big fan of Ranveer Singh of late.

Food: Khichdi

My mother used to make great ‘khichdi’ and I have loved it ever since. I am not much of a foodie and this simple dish works for me. I have to have it with ghee, pappad, curd and a special mixture called ‘Buknu’ which is popular in our community.

Book: Vada in Theory and Practice

I always say that if you have only one favourite author, you haven’t read enough. Of the books I have read in the recent past, ‘Vada in Theory and Practice’ by Radhavallabh Tripathi and ‘Blood Island: An Oral History of the Marichjhapi Massacre’ by Deep Halder have left a deep impact on me. I am looking forward to reading Vikram Sampath’s ‘Savarkar’.

Inspiration: Lord Shiva

Lord Shiva and my country India. My connection with Lord Shiva is both religious and spiritual, because there is not much difference between the two, especially in the Indian context. I observe rituals and I also try to understand the logic behind them.

Travel destination: Hampi

I really like travelling so have one favourite is difficult. I like places of historical interest generally. In India, places like Hampi, Vijayanagar and Khajuraho attract me. Abroad, my favourites include Cambodia and Europe. When I go to these places, I try to recreate in my head what the life of the ancient people would have been like. I see monuments, learn some words, eat local food (as long as it’s not too weird) and meet the people there.

Music: One Direction

I listen to all genres of music all the time; you will always find some sort of music playing in my room. My 10-year-old son recently introduced me to the band ‘One Direction’ and I am a fan right now. Also, I like ‘Imagine Dragons’.