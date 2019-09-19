On My Pinboard: Suchetan Rangaswamy

Vocalist Dr Suchethan Rangaswamy started learning Carnatic music at the age of four. His initial training was under his mother Suma Rangaswamy and later under gurus Like Dr Sarvamangala Shankar, M S Vidya and Karnataka Kalashree P Ramaa for a period of almost eight years.

His skills were sharpened under Padmabhushana Dr R K Srikantan and Kalaimamani P Unnikrishnan. Constant training under them led to innovations and blending of tradition and modernity in his singing; he continues to learn from Unnikrishnan.

He is also trained to play the veena and is an anchor, RJ and TV actor. He has acted in teleserials like ‘Mukta Mukta’, ‘Chitralekha’, ‘Putta Gowri Maduve’, ‘Anuraagasangama’ and ‘Nagini’, and has anchored stage shows. He also holds a PhD in voice culturing from the University of Swahili.

Some of his notable performances have been at AIR, Bangalore and Delhi, AIR National Program For Youth Festival, Ramani’s academy of flute, Chennai and Bangalore, Hampi Festival and Tarangini Festival among others.

Dr Suchethan is the official mentor for the contestants on the popular reality show ‘Saregamapa’ which is aired on Zee Kannada.

He is also the founder of Sumadhura Education And Cultural Trust.

Actor

Dr Vishnuvardhan

“During my student days, I was more exposed to music concerts than movies. Movies had always taken a backseat. Still, If I had to pick a favourite actor, it would be Dr Vishnuvardhan.

His acting skills were impressive; he was a natural. I liked the songs picturised on him like ‘Mamaravello Kogileyello’, and how he carried them so well. He was an overall performer.”

Destination

Kodagu

“I am a travel buff. I have travelled extensively and have visited around 20 countries. I enjoy being on the move. Travelling in the local areas is a top choice as I can take my car along. Kodagu is a favourite haunt. I love visiting the Cafe Coffee Days on the way. Abroad I like visiting California, as it is a nice place. New York is another top choice. Australia is also a great place to visit.”

Inspiration

My parents

“My mother Suma and father Rangaswamy are always my inspiration. Even though he was a businessman, my father supported my dreams of becoming a musician. My mother was culturally oriented, a voracious reader and good at Kannada. She taught me music when I was around four. Veena maestro Suma Sudhindra is also an inspiration; she has guided me at all times.”

Author

S L Bhyrappa

“I read a lot of Kannada literature and am a big fan of S L Bhyrappa. I have all his books in my library and have read most of them. I liked ‘Mandra’ which was about musicians. T R Subba Rao (Taluku Ramaswami Subba Rao), better known as TaRaSu, is another author I love reading. His ‘Sri Chakreshwari’ remains a favourite. In English, I like reading Chetan Bhagat’s works. I like reading stories I can relate to.”

Music

Dr R K Srikantan

“My guru R K Srikantan will always be my favourite musician. I love the purity and divinity in his singing. He surprised everyone with his ability to sing even when he was in his 90s. In popular music, Hariharan is my favourite. His versatility is admirable; he is able to pull of ghazal, filmy music and jazz. The range and timbre of his voice is beautiful.”

Food

Uppittu

“I’m not a fussy eater. I can eat anything provided it is made well. Spicy food is a favourite though. I’m a good cook and can prepare any vegetarian dishes. The dish I can relish during any part of the day is Uppittu (Upma). It is tasty, healthy and easy to prepare. I also love making and eating Maggie masala uppittu.”