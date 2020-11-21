Online baking classes in demand

You can learn absolutely anything online, from coding and art to even baking. Whether you are a home baker trying to perfect your cakes into moist goodness that melts in your mouth, or an experienced chef trying to learn new tips and tricks to stay on top of your game, or even someone who missed out on the bread baking phase of the lockdown because you don’t know the A to Z of baking, there is a class for you. Here are a few platforms that are offering online baking courses.

Manjus Cooking Class

They offer both, baking as well as cooking classes. This platform is perfect for those who are trying to learn a few dishes, or even better their skills by focusing on a few items. The classes are divided into categories such as ‘Bread baking’, ‘Puff making’ and ‘Tart baking classes’, to name a few. They even have classes focused on eggless baking. They offer live interactive sessions, as well as recordings of their class as well as PDFs of recipes.

Contact: Whatsapp on 93421 43126 or log on to www.manjuscookingclass.com

Price: Starts at Rs 1,200.

Bake with Gunjan

Home baker and blogger Gunjan Sharma offers classes that could be specially exciting for those who are vegan, or follow a gluten-free or eggless diet. She offers live classes as well as recorded sessions for those who like to learn at their own pace.

Contact: Visit @bakewithgunjan on Instagram or reach them on 95824 48518 or info@bakewithgunjan.com

Price: Starts at Rs 990.

Cook n Bake with Deepali

Deepali Sawant runs From a culinary institute on Sarjapur Road and even offers certification courses. She caters to everyone, from home cooks, home bakers to professionals. She offers classes in baking, cake art and even chocolate making.

Contact: Call 99860 38070 or visit www.deepalisawant.com

Price: Starts at Rs 3,000.

Shini’s Cooking Class

Based in Thannisandra, Shini’s Cooking Classes focuses on the science that goes behind baking. Chocolate making, cake decor, icing, and bread baking are some of the courses that she offers.

Contact: Visit Shiniscookingclassbangalore on Facebook or reach them on 97312 75549.

Price: Starts at Rs 350

Menna’s Delight

Marina, a home-baker located at Domlur, conducts baking and decoration classes designed for beginners and home chefs. At the moment, she is offering an eight-day ‘Bread and Puff Pastry Specialist Course’, short weekend classes that focus on particular recipes as well as a 12-day beginner’s class.

Contact: Call 93793 98865 or email mennasdelight@gmail.com

Price: Starts from Rs 900.