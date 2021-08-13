Patriotic films you can stream and watch this Independence Day

In India, the film industry does not leave its audience bereft of patriotic content. In a country where emotions speak louder than words, patriotic films, which carry heavy doses of emotion and instil pride and love for the nation, become an important ingredient of people’s lives, especially around the Independence Day.

Rang De Basanti

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s cult classic ‘Rang De Basanti’ is a favourite among all generations and a perfect watch for a generous dose of patriotism on the Independence Day. The film revolves around a group of six friends who assist Sue McKinley (Alice Patten), an English woman who travels to India to film a documentary on Indian freedom fighters, whom her grandfather, an officer in the British-Indian army saw first-hand. Events lead to reliving the forgotten saga of the Indian freedom struggle and inspires them to fight their own corrupt government of the day.

Swades

Ashutosh Gowarikar’s ‘Swades’ is a Hindi drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the role of a successful scientist at NASA who returns to his village to rediscover his roots. The critically-acclaimed film was considered way ahead of its time and achieved a cult status years after it released. AR Rahman’s music adds to the feeling of nostalgia and patriotism and will leave the tunes stuck in your head. The film is a must-watch.

Chak De! India

Directed by Shimit Amin, ‘Chak De! India’ is a sports film starring Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the role of a hockey player-turned-coach Kabir Khan. The film is based on the themes of feminism, sexism, racial and religious bigotry, and simultaneously narrates the fictional story of the Indian women’s national field hockey team overcoming all odds to win the world championship. The wholesome film will make you leap with joy and it will bring home the feeling of patriotism.

Veera Sindhura Lakshmana

One of the earliest patriotic movies of the Kannada film industry, ‘Veera Sindhura Lakshmana’ captures the life of a revolutionary freedom fighter of Karnataka, Sindhura Lakshmana. He was the Robinhood of the poor and chose violent methods to fight the British. The movie was directed by Hunsur Krishna Murthy in 1977. It had actors K S Ashwath, Sudheer and Vajramuni in prominent roles.

Kittur Chenamma

This 1961 movie was directed by B R Panthulu. It featured actor Sarojini Devi in the lead role. This movie puts forth the valiant struggle and resistance of Kittur Rani Chenamma, one of the first female rulers who carried the mantle of freedom struggle against the Britishers. This has actors Dr Rajkumar, Narasimharaju, K S Ashwath and Leelavathi in supporting roles.

Muthina Haara

Directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, this war drama with Vishnuvardhan and Suhasini Mani Ratnam in leading roles is one of the best patriotic movies in the Kannada film industry. The movie revolves around the life of soldier Achachappa portrayed by Vishnuvardhan, who dedicates his life to serving the motherland and breathes his last defending it. The movie bagged the best film in 1990-91 and was screened at the International Film Festival of India the same year.

Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna

This 2012 movie directed by Naganna and starring Darshan brings to screen the heroic life of the celebrated freedom fighter of India, Sangolli Rayanna. He played a major role in resisting the East India Company and defending his queen Kittur Rani Chenamma to whom he owed his allegiance. This movie gave great mileage to the actor’s career and is one of the major hits of the Kannada film industry.