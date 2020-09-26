Pet photography has many takers

Foster parents and pet adoption/rescue centres across the city have been relying on professional photographs to help the pooches find their forever home.

Rohit Agarwal, pet photographer, says that this is a new space in India. He makes a living by photographing pets and family, for which he charges anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.

He frequents NGOs such as CUPA to shoot pups available for both, active and passive adoption. “Most photos tend to focus on their story and try to gain pity, but that method doesn’t always work,” he says.

More traction

Sanjana Madappa of CUPA says that a professional portrait is about more than the aesthetics. “Generic photos receive very little traction, while colourful, clear ones that showcase a happy, playful, perky dog will garner more interest,” she says.

However, most rescues don’t always rely on a professional photographer. With dogs and cats coming in every week, they would need to act quickly, so they would turn to their phone cameras.

Rohit recently started reaching out to foster parents, asking if they would be interested in getting some adoption shoots done. “I have a small set up in my home studio, filled with props and accessories. The idea is to click colourful and cheerful photos,” he says.

Saakshi Kewalramani, student and foster parent, was the first to work with Rohit on this project. “I wasn’t sure how the dog would react, but it was a great experience. He has not been adopted yet, but I have been receiving so many queries,” she says. She opted the shoot for her current foster dog, Peaches, who is yet to be adopted. “Anyone interested can reach out to me on @big.Bagheera on Instagram,” she says.

Pro-bono work

Debadrita Ghosh, founder, Precious Paws Foundation, says that many photographers come forward to help pro-bono.

Dipti Arulsamy, resident at Sandhya Nagar, has been fostering animals in need for almost six years. “I am not skilled enough to click photos that can bring out the foster pet’s personality and don’t have the funds to employ a photographer,” she says.

She met Ashok Chintala at an adoption camp a few years ago. “He used to come and take photos of the pups, which used to be extremely helpful. So, I decided to start taking his help with fosters as well,” she says.

Most adoption posts feature a description of the animal, but without an accompanying photo, it doesn’t help much. However, interested parties may still turn down the opportunity when they finally meet the pet.

“Photos help set realistic expectations, but sometimes parents come looking for one pup, but end up bonding with another. But, rejection over appearance never happens,” she adds.

Ashok Chintala, Paws for a Picture, started this line of work during the 2017 Chennai floods. He travels from Chennai to Bengaluru on a regular basis for these shoots, as almost 80 per cent of his clients come from the city. “Most of them say that they get calls soon after pictures are posted. Many people who adopt them send follow up photos to me, which makes me feel very happy,” he says.

Not an easy job

It is easier to capture the attention of dogs than of cats, says Ashok. However, with rescued or abandoned dogs, things can get a little tricky. The photographers have to take the time out to establish trust. “They, most likely, would not understand commands. So we have to know how to handle them, understand their likes and dislikes and allow them the time to get comfortable,” he says. It is best to keep all equipment away and try and build a rapport with the dog first. Then, allow them to sniff and get comfortable with the equipment. “It can be overwhelming for them to see so many things. I try to find out about their favourite food and toys beforehand,” he adds.

Great for indies

Not all dogs need extra help to find a home. Pedigree dogs almost always have many takers, unless they are old. Puppies, in general, have a higher chance of getting noticed, but the number of instances where they are abandoned once they grow up is also high.