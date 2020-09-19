Ragini’s film 'The Terrorist' to be remade in Bollywood

Director P C Shekar’s ‘The Terrorist’, released two years ago, saw Ragini Dwivedi playing the lead role. She portrayed a Muslim woman who was caught in a warp of terrorism. The film is inspired by a series of blasts that rocked Bengaluru in 2008. It is now all set to be remade into Hindi and Shekar says that it can’t get more encouraging than this.

In a chat with Metrolife, the director talks about the movie and more.

Your movie ‘The Terrorist’ is being remade in Hindi. What do you think are the reasons for picking it up?

The theme plays a crucial role in movies. This one is not confined to a particular state; it is a national issue. The whole movie is about terrorism. And when it is about terrorists, a lot of Muslim names and people are used, sometimes in the wrong sense. Not every Muslim is a terrorist, that is what the theme is all about.

What is the message you intend to send out?

There are two messages in it — the Muslim girl in the movie who fights against the notion that all Muslims are terrorists, and the film portrays how she opposes terrorism. These two key points are the main reasons for it to be made in Hindi.

Actor Ragini has done a good job. Who in Bollywood do you think can match that role?

This movie has already been shown to Sonam Kapoor and Vidya Balan. Sonam Kapoor has already agreed to do this movie. Vidya Balan will confirm in a couple of days, I think. So, we’ll come to know soon whether which among the two will be doing the film.

Why do you think this film is relevant?

Now there are two kinds of audience — one is theatrical viewership that has now reduced because of the pandemic and OTT platforms have become popular. So, whatever movie we make, it won’t be confined to a state. For example, Kannada movies are also watched in North India and language barriers are broken. This movie can be viewed all over India.

Why is this message important for people across all generations?

The branding, when it is about terrorism, is Muslim. That is wrong because not all Muslims are terrorists. I have so many friends, who feel bad that they are shown in a bad light. The movie sends out a strong message that ‘all Muslims are not terrorists’.

It is a message that is definitely needed at this time. This message also needs to be carried over to the next generation so that the concept itself can be abolished and eradicated completely.