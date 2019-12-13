Relive your childhood at school-themed restaurant

Located in Ulsoor, in the heart of the city, Skoolroom was born out of nostalgia of the three friends -- Rashmi Manjunath, Syed Waseem Ahmed and Kushal Vamshi. It incorporates a bit of each of their school memories in the cafe.

The walls are adorned with graffiti of chemistry and math equations, Crayola art and action-hero figurines. The tables are big chalkboards with designated roll numbers. The menu comes to you in the form of a notebook, wrapped in brown paper, and cutlery in pencil boxes. The television plays all-time favourite cartoons like Tom and Jerry with a playlist of old-school music you can totally relate to.

Skoolroom is popular for its American-style burgers. The peri-peri burger made with the buttery brioche buns offers a scrumptious treat. Rich creamy mayonnaise coats the juicy homemade gourmet patty that is cooked to perfection. The quality of the ingredients and texture of the meat are unmistakably special. The patty is crispy and flavorful.

The trendy freakshake is one-foot tall. It is topped with brownies, a chocolate doughnut, two scoops of ice cream, whipped cream and Oreo cookies, KitKat sticks, gems and star sprinkles. This monstrous beauty makes for a great dessert and easily serves four.

A crispy basket filled with saucy minced meat and corn is another fast-moving dish. These prawns are a must-try! The crunchy and firm prawns sunk in thick creamy goodness of condensed coconut milk will knock you into a sensual gustatory experience.

And while you wait for your food to arrive, you can challenge yourself to some games like Ludo, Chess, Snake and Ladder, Uno and Rubik’s cube to contain the hungry child in you.

School is undoubtedly one’s best stage in life. The themes in Skoolroom are designed around the idea that if you carry your childhood with you, you will never become old. This place is popular with kids and adults alike. So the next time your school friends call up for a reunion or you want to plan a special birthday party for your little one, Skoolroom is the place to go.