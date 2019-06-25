Shruti and I are opposites in many ways: Srinivas

My journey in the film industry started in 2008 with a short film ‘Simply Kailawesome’, which changed my life. While the film paved the way for further projects, it also became the starting point of a beautiful story in my life when I met Shruti, my fiance and soon-to-be-wife.

She was working with a media house and called me to get inputs for an article about the short film. That was the first time we spoke. Once she shared the article on social media, her cousin Vivek, who is a close friend of mine, called and asked her if it was indeed me.

He even suggested that all of us meet up, but it didn’t happen. As a journalist, she called me several times for inputs. While scripting ‘Topiwala’, I would meet Vivek often as he used to live near actor Upendra’s house. Upendra acted in the film.

At the time of announcing the film, Vivek suggested that I meet him and Shruti to understand how to promote the film. After the film released, we would talk once in a while but it was purely professional.

‘Topiwala’ was a good film but it didn’t become a blockbuster as I had hoped. I was upset and Shruti became a good friend, someone I could talk to. We would often meet after that. By the time I started working on ‘Srinivasa Kalyana’, we had become really good friends. She was extremely supportive and stayed with me through my ups and downs.

We stayed close friends for a long while. I proposed last year and she agreed after some time. I still remember being nervous about confessing my feelings for her as it could affect our friendship. She was sceptical too and wanted to make the right decision, which is why she took a lot of time.

We knew each other’s families and things slowly progressed towards the wedding. In the meantime, we continued growing as a couple.

Shruti understands me the best, she knows exactly when I could go wrong and when I would take the right action. We are opposites in many things but we gel well.

I’m the calmer one, she loses her temper quite quickly. But at most other times, she handles complex situations in the right manner, which is quite impressive. When we have a disagreement, I take just an hour to come back and fix things but she takes longer, though that isn’t a bad trait.

We have travelled and shared a lot of special moments together. She is a continuous guide and inspiration, both professionally and personally.

I have learned a lot as a filmmaker and artiste since my first project -- how to handle production, filmmaking technicalities, identifying good actors etc. But I have also grown immensely as a person with Shruti.

And now, as we enter wedlock this Sunday, our lives are changing for the better. She will always be my best friend and the one I can rely on.

My film ‘Srinivasa Kalyana’ released in 2017 and touched many hearts. Now it is the real Srinivasa’s kalyana. And I couldn’t be more excited!