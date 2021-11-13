Six Kannada films to watch for Children’s Day

Kannada cinema hasn’t explored the children’s film genre extensively. There are only a handful of films that have looked beyond familiar themes and became cult classics. Ahead of the Children’s Day, Metrolife takes a look at some of the popular children’s films that Sandalwood has produced.

Nagarahole (1977)

Veteran filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu’s debut is considered a landmark film. Children’s adventure films were rare in Kannada cinema but Babu chose to be ambitious. Collaborating with renowned writer HV Subba Rao, Babu made a well-mounted film inside the Nagarahole National Park. Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, and Bharathi headlined the cast while a host of child actors played interesting roles. The movie follows a trip to Nagarhole that throws up unexpected surprises for these children. Watch ‘Nagarahole’ for its path-breaking technical quality, fine performances from the little ones, and hit songs.

Where to watch: Voot and YouTube

Bettada Hoovu (1985)

No tribute to late Puneeth Rajkumar is complete without a significant mention of ‘Bettada Hoovu’, the 1985 Kannada film directed by N Lakshminarayan. Puneeth, who came out of the shadows of his father and legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, excelled in the movie and went on to bag a National Award. Puneeth plays Ramu, a street smart child born to a poor family. For someone who is drawn to books, Ramu is dejected when he is forced to drop out of school to help his family make ends meet. This film was proof of Puneeth’s remarkable talent, which one could see elaborately in the years that followed.

Where to watch: Jio Cinema and YouTube

Chinnari Mutha (1993)

Sports films with children must be engaging and exciting. T S Nagabharana’s ‘Chinnari Mutha’ is just that. Vijay Raghavendra steals the show as Mutha, a naturally gifted runner hailing from a poor family. How Mutha finds a supportive coach (Avinash in a superb performance) and trains under him to become a state champion runner forms the rest of the story.

Where to watch: Voot and YouTube.

Gubbachigalu (2008)

Abhaya Simha’s debut film ‘Gubbachigalu’ clinched a National Award. It’s a film that was well recognised at the festival circuit, gaining praise after its screening in Los Angeles and Toronto. Simha picks an interesting concept of disappearing sparrows and binds it with the fictional lives of two children Ila and Anirudha. The film also subtly showcases the effect of urbanisation on nature.

Where to watch: DVD available.

Ondalla Eradalla and Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale (SHPS) (2018)

Both these films are relevant for children as they are for adults. Directed by Satya Prakash, ‘Ondalla Eradalla’ touches on the subjects of caste, religion, greed and blind faith as a boy goes in the search of his beloved cow.

This Rishab Shetty film deals with the issue of identity crisis in Kasaragod district. Despite the sensitive topic, humour rules the scripts and the child actors are a treat to watch.

Where to watch: SHPS (SunNxt), Ondalla Eradalla (Amazon Prime Video)