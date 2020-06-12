Spare a thought for mask tailors, says factory owner

Seequence Clothing Company, a garment factory in HRBR Layout has found women who make masks suffer from backaches. The pain is caused by having to bend over during the production. The factory has been making masks since the lockdown began.

Owner Radhika Gaonkar is now trying to help them with physical therapy sessions. She says no one talks about the struggles of the tailors making masks.

“Each mask has to be made carefully and it requires time. Eventually, you end up straining your eyes and back. Everyone wants a mask but they don’t realise that so much work goes into it,” she says. Each woman makes 30 to 50 masks a day. “A friend asked me if I could make a few for the police department, which was solely done as charity. Now we make masks for whoever asks,” says Radhika.

The workers come from different parts of the city and work from 9 am to 5.30 pm. The company provides transport whenever possible.

“They need the income to sustain their families. My son and I thought it would be a good idea to help them out,” Radhika explains.

The employees don’t drink enough water while at work as it means removing the mask, washing hands and putting it back on.

“The gynaecologist noticed some were getting pelvic pain and itching of the uterus because of this,” she says. She now encourages them to drink more water.

Each mask is sanitised and steam ironed before it is sent out. For more information and bulk orders, contact Rohan or Radhika on 97423 23056 / 98450 2888.