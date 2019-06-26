A discussion on the long history of speculative fiction in India and the active participation of women in reviving this genre was held recently at Bangalore International Centre.

Organised by Toto Funds the Arts and Bangalore International Centre in association with Hachette India, the discussion took place in the backdrop of the recently released short story collection, ‘Magical Women’.

The women who were a part of this discussion were Samhita Arni, author; Shreya Ila Anasuya, an independent journalist and managing editor of Skin Stories, and Sukanya Venkatraghavan, fantasy author, editor and contributor to the ‘Magical Women’. The discussion was moderated by Gautham Shenoy.

“‘Magical Women’ is a feminist fantasy anthology that brings together 14 of India’s women and non-binary writers,” says Sukanya, speaking to Metrolife.

The stories in the book speak of rage, rebellion, chances, love and magic, she adds.

The three women spoke about the misbelief that the recent increase in science fiction and fantasy in India is a new phenomenon.

The dialogue revolved around the journey of Indian science fiction and fantasy as they discussed some of the authors, especially women who contributed to this genre.

“Why are there so many women writers in speculative fiction? Because we feel the need to reclaim our stories,” Sukanya opines.

Another topic which was talked about was how writers today are mining into the wealth of mythology and folklore and writing about lesser known creatures and characters like Yakshis, Raksasis, etc.

“Speculative fiction is here to stay. It will stay as long as we have stories to tell, to reclaim and as long as we will need new worlds to escape to,” Sukanya signs off.