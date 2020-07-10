Squeeze the day with citrus flavours

The best part of having a citrus dessert is that you can enjoy the best of both worlds. It’ll have the perfect balance of sweet and sour in each bite that you’ll want to go back for more.

Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, limes and grapefruit, among others, have an impressive list of health benefits and add a little zing to your desserts.

Here are some of the recipes you can make using these delicious fruits.

Lemon Tarts

The hero in this dessert is the lemon curd that is made using lemon juice, sugar, egg yolks and butter. It’s very simple to make and incredibly delicious, and the buttery flakey lemon curd tarts is a great way to lighten up your day.

Citrus Cake

While a citrus cake may be synonymous to summer, there’s still never a wrong time to enjoy this with your loved ones. Choose any citrus fruit of your choice and whip up a quick one.

Orange Coffee Cake

Where the coffee lovers at? This citrus dessert is for you! Replace milk with orange juice in your coffee cake to give it some citrusy freshness.

Lemon Cookies

These cookies look like delicious little suns, crispy on the outside and soft inside, enhance the cookie’s flavours with some lemon juice and lemon zest.

Grapefruit Ice Popsicles

A vegan citrus dessert and an icy relief from the summer heat. And it’s made out of just three ingredients: sugar (or sugar alternatives), grapefruit and water!

Lemon Macarons

The sweetness of a macaron shell and the tanginess of the lemon filling sandwiched between the shells make this finicky little French dessert absolutely divine. You know what they say: when life gives you lemons, make a lemon macaron.