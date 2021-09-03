‘Sufi music is the best way to convey love and devotion’

Music composer and singer Sujeet Shetty, well-known for his work in Sandalwood and Bollywood movies such as ‘Alone’ and ‘Besharam’, is now taking a new route and exploring Sufi music with fellow artistes Sumanta Das and Astha Jagiasi. Last week, he released ‘Ya Ali’ by singer Alifia, under the banner TIPS Ibadat. In an interview with Metrolife, he talks about his attraction to Sufi music, the need to experiment, and the hunger to grow.

Tell us a bit about your new track ‘Ya Ali’.

The song means a lot to me. It is a Sufi song, which I have composed and also rendered the music for. It is a soulful melody, filled with love and devotion. It has been doing very well since we released it last week. Many find the tune very catch. Plus, if you pay close attention to the lyrics, you’ll fall in love with the song.

What prompted you to create Sufi music?

There is a misconception that Sufi music is supposed to sound a certain way or is only to be sung by devotees. That is not true. I believe this is the best form of music to covey love and devotion, not just towards God but also to yourself and everything around you. That is what attracted me to Sufi music. Apart from ‘Ya Ali’, we have created two more songs to explore Sufi music. We will be releasing these soon.

How are these songs different from other traditional hits?

In the society we live in today, ‘religion sells’. We all know it. But that is not our goal with these songs. Instead of selling the idea of religion, our focus is to bring out beautiful lyrics and the beauty of devotion. Another thing that is different in these songs is that we are not using the commonly used Stuttgart pitch of 440 Hz. Instead, we are sticking to 432 Hz, which is more soulful and has been used previously by singers like Bob Marley and Michael Jackson.

How important is it for an artiste to keep learning and experimenting?

Absolutely. Constant learning and experiments are the only way forward. Whether I’m singing or composing, I always try to bring a new ‘X factor’ element into my work. That is how an artiste grows — through the journey of creation.

What advice would you give to aspiring musicians?

Always create music from your heart. Don’t fall into the trend of copying others, because once you fall into that trap you will lose your authenticity. Focus on being original, because once you create something truly original, the beauty of it will keep you from copying what others in the industry are doing. Lastly, I would like to share some beautiful lines written by my lyricist Astha, “Manzil toh paana hain ek din, tu yuhi chalti jaa. Chod de saari chintayein, tu haar ka jashn mana.” It means, you have to celebrate your failures and learn from them; that is the only way you will progress.