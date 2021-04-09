Sweet and spicy semiya recipes

Semiya, also popularly known as vermicelli, is a traditional kind of pasta that is widely used in Indian household. With Ugadi around the corner, here are some of the semiya recipes by chef Sahil Sayani.

Kara Sevai

(Lemon Semiya)

Ingredients

2 cups semiya, cooked

2 tbsp fresh coconut, grated

1/2 tsp asafoetida (hing)

Salt

1/2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp coconut oil

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp coriander, finely chopped

1/2 cup fresh coconut

3 green chillies

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

2 tsp sunflower oil

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1 tbsp chana dal

1 tbsp white urad dal

2 tbsp raw peanuts

Curry leaves

Method

First, make a coarse paste of coconut, green chillies and mustard.

Do not add water while grinding.

Heat oil and temper mustard seeds, chana dal, urad dal, peanuts and curry leaves.

When the dal and peanuts turn golden brown, add in the turmeric powder and asafetida. Sauté this for a second and add in the ground paste.

Roughly sauté the mixture while adding in the semiya, salt and sugar. Let them cook on low flame for about two minutes.

Now, add coconut oil, coconut, lemon juice and coriander leaves. Mix everything well and serve hot.

Sheer Khurma

Ingredients

2 tbsp ghee

1/4 cup semiya or vermicelli

1/2 cup sugar

3 cups milk

1/4 cup dried fruits, chopped

2 tbsp raisins

1 tsp charoli nuts

1/2 tsp cardamom powder (for garnish)

Method

Heat the ghee in a deep pan, add the vermicelli and cook until golden brown.

Add the sugar and milk and cook till the sugar dissolves.

Add the dry fruits and raisins, mix well and allow it to simmer for 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the fresh dates, charoli, cardamom powder and simmer for another 1 to 2 minutes. If the sheer khurma is too thick, add a little hot water and mix gently.

Remove from the flame and serve hot or cold, garnished with cardamom powder.

Sev Biranj

Ingredients

1 cup vermicelli

A few saffron strands

1 tsp warm milk

3 tbsp ghee

1/4 cup milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp pistachio slivers

Method

Combine the saffron and warm milk in a small bowl, mix well and keep aside.

Heat the ghee in a deep non-stick kadai, add the vermicelli and sauté on a slow flame for about 5 to 7 minutes or till the vermicelli turns golden brown in colour.

Add the milk and one cup of water.

Mix well and cook on a slow flame for 5 minutes, while stirring

occasionally.

Add the sugar, saffron-milk mixture and cardamom powder, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 5 to 7 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

Serve immediately garnished with pistachio slivers.