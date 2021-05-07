The many faces of motherhood

English Vinglish

Sridevi’s comeback film revolves around a mother who is made fun of by her daughter and husband for her lack of English language skills. The film follows her journey to self-respect and confidence. The story was inspired by director Gauri Shinde’s mother, a Marathi-speaking woman who ran a pickle business at her house in Pune.

Her mother was not fluent in English, which embarrassed Shinde as a child. In an interview, Shinde said, “I made this film to say sorry to my mother.”

Badhaai Ho

This 2018 film expertly looks at the way we view mothers, as those devoid of any desire for pleasure. It follows the story of Priyamvada, a mother to two adult sons, who announces she is pregnant. They are ashamed of her and her extended family and society shuns her. The film was Neena Gupta’s comeback and she received high acclaim for her role as the middle-aged pregnant mother.

Achuvinte Amma

The 2005 Malayalam film saw Urvashi bagging the National Award for best-supporting actress. The film navigates the close and complicated relationship between Achu (Meera Jasmine) and her mother Vanaja (Urvashi). The first half of the film is filled with moments of joy and love that many can relate to. The second half explores their relationship deeper and looks at how family need not always be ones bound by blood.

Brave

This Pixar film follows Merida, a stubborn princess who rebels when she finds out she’s been betrothed. Her mother wants her to follow the path chosen for her but Merida insists on creating her own, the film centres around the conflict between the mother and daughter and how they understand each other and reconcile.

The Farewell

The film follows a Chinese-American family who upon learning their matriarch has only a short while left to live, decides not to tell her and schedule a family gathering before she

dies.

It follows the conflict of the Chinese-American granddaughter who wishes to tell her grandmother of her diagnosis despite the rest of the family wanting to keep it a secret. It poignantly portrays grief and happiness and is a must-watch.