Three ways to spice up dosa at home

Made from fermented batter and predominantly consisting of lentils and rice, dosa is a staple breakfast dish in most south Indian households. Metrolife tells you how you can give a different spin to this meal.
Paneer Masala Dosa
Ingredients
150 gm paneer (grated)
2 ½ cup chopped onion
1 grated carrot (optional)
Chopped coriander leaves
Handful chopped curry leaves
1 tbsp ginger garlic paste
2 chopped green chillies
½ tbsp mustard seeds
1 chopped tomato
¼ tbsp turmeric powder
½ garam masala
½ tbsp coriander powder
1 tbsp chilli powder
Salt to taste
Oil for frying
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 pinch pepper
Method
To a bowl, add grated paneer, chopped onion, carrots, salt, pepper powder, coriander leaves and lemon juice. Mix them well and keep aside.
Heat a frying pan, add 2 tbsp of oil, mustard seeds, chopped onion, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, and curry leaves. Mix them well and then add tomato, turmeric powder, garam masala, coriander powder, chilli powder and salt.
Mix well until they form a paste-like base. Then add the paneer mixture and mix.
Next, heat a pan, pour a ladleful of dosa batter, spread the mixture, and add a teaspoon of oil to fry on each side. Serve with your favourite chutney!
Spicy egg dosa
Ingredients
¼ tbsp mustard seeds
2 chopped onion
1 tbsp ginger garlic paste
2 chopped green chillies
Chopped curry leaves
2 chopped tomato
1/8 tbsp turmeric
½ chilli powder
½ garam masala
½ coriander powder
4 eggs (beaten)
Required salt
1/8 tbsp pepper powder
Method
Heat a frying pan, add 2 tbsp of oil, mustard seeds, chopped onion, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, and curry leaves. Mix well.
To this, add chopped tomato, turmeric powder, chilli powder, garam masala, coriander powder. Cook the spices and add 4 beaten eggs. Cook on medium flame until eggs are cooked.
Next, to a hot tawa, add the dosa batter and spread evenly. Place the egg stuffing and add a teaspoon of oil or ghee and roast the dosa on a medium flame for a minute on each side. Serve it hot.
Spicy garlic dosa
Ingredients
20 shallots
20-25 garlic cloves
7 dry chilli
2 tomato (chopped)
Tamarind (small piece)
½ tbsp cumin seeds
¼ mustard seeds
¼ urad dal
Required salt
Handful curry leaves
Method
To a blender, add shallots, garlic cloves, dry chilli, tomato, tamarind, cumin seeds and salt. Add little water to make a fine paste.
Heat a frying pan, add 2 teaspoons of oil, mustard seeds, and urad dal. Add this to the paste with curry leaves and cook for 10 minutes on low flame.
Next, heat a pan and make a dosa, spread the garlic masala chutney evenly, add a teaspoon of oil or ghee and roast the dosa for 30 sec. Serve it hot.
