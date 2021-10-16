Three ways to spice up dosa at home

Shree Ranjini R
Shree Ranjini R, DHNS,
  • Oct 16 2021, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 01:15 ist

Made from fermented batter and predominantly consisting of lentils and rice, dosa is a staple breakfast dish in most south Indian households. Metrolife tells you how you can give a different spin to this meal. 

Paneer Masala Dosa

Ingredients

150 gm paneer (grated)

2 ½ cup chopped onion

1 grated carrot (optional)

Chopped coriander leaves

Handful chopped curry leaves

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

2 chopped green chillies

½ tbsp mustard seeds

1 chopped tomato

¼ tbsp turmeric powder

½ garam masala

½ tbsp coriander powder

1 tbsp chilli powder

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 pinch pepper

Method

To a bowl, add grated paneer, chopped onion, carrots, salt, pepper powder, coriander leaves and lemon juice. Mix them well and keep aside.
Heat a frying pan, add 2 tbsp of oil, mustard seeds, chopped onion, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, and curry leaves. Mix them well and then add tomato, turmeric powder, garam masala, coriander powder, chilli powder and salt.

Mix well until they form a paste-like base. Then add the paneer mixture and mix.

Next, heat a pan, pour a ladleful of dosa batter, spread the mixture, and add a teaspoon of oil to fry on each side. Serve with your favourite chutney!

Spicy egg dosa 

Ingredients

¼ tbsp mustard seeds

2 chopped onion

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

2 chopped green chillies

Chopped curry leaves

2 chopped tomato

1/8 tbsp turmeric 

½  chilli powder

½ garam masala

½ coriander powder

4 eggs (beaten)

Required salt

1/8 tbsp pepper powder

Method

Heat a frying pan, add 2 tbsp of oil, mustard seeds, chopped onion, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, and curry leaves. Mix well. 

To this, add chopped tomato, turmeric powder, chilli powder, garam masala, coriander powder. Cook the spices and add 4 beaten eggs. Cook on medium flame until eggs are cooked.

Next, to a hot tawa, add the dosa batter and spread evenly. Place the egg stuffing and add a teaspoon of oil or ghee and roast the dosa on a medium flame for a minute on each side. Serve it hot.

Spicy garlic dosa

Ingredients

20 shallots

20-25 garlic cloves

7 dry chilli

2 tomato (chopped)

Tamarind (small piece)

½ tbsp cumin seeds

¼ mustard seeds

¼ urad dal

Required salt

Handful curry leaves

Method

To a blender, add shallots, garlic cloves, dry chilli, tomato, tamarind, cumin seeds and salt. Add little water to make a fine paste.

Heat a frying pan, add 2 teaspoons of oil, mustard seeds, and urad dal. Add this to the paste with curry leaves and cook for 10 minutes on low flame.

Next, heat a pan and make a dosa, spread the garlic masala chutney evenly, add a teaspoon of oil or ghee and roast the dosa for 30 sec. Serve it hot.

dosa
breakfast recipes
south inida

