Vest of luck! Festive outfit ideas for men

Deepavali is just around the corner. For many men, this means hustling for festive outfits at the last minute.

If you are scratching your head for ideas, we’ve got your back. Here are some last-minute Deepavali outfit ideas that you can follow to look your best on this auspicious occasion.

Linen

One of the most versatile fabric, you can pair basic linen short or kurta with a straight cut cotton pyjamas. Add a pair of Kolhapuris to complete your look. This would work great as a day-look for your morning pooja as well as a night-look for when you kick back and relax with your family, playing a game of cards.

Vests

Vests have the elan to complete any ethnic combination you plan to try out, be it kurta and pyjamas or shirt and pants. A vest can take you from the traditional to the modern realm by adding several cool points to your look.

Kurta

Perfect for the man who hates to shop, one can never go wrong with a kurta. Pair up a casual, loose button-up short or long kurta with your favourite pair of denim. Throw on a contrasting scarf with prints and a pair of Kolhapuri chappals to complete the look. To add a modern-age spin to a contemporary look, opt for kurtas in metallic shades or add a coat. Deepavali parties during the day or ‘taash rallies’ in the night, you can stay in your comfort zone with this low-maintenance and easy-to-pull off look.

Jodhpuri pants

Extremely comfortable, and yet edgy, a pair of Jodhpuri pants is just what you need to achieve a classy and festive appearance. Pair any casual shirt, a kurta or even a closed jacket with the Jodhpuris and you are set to make heads turn this Deepavali! Complete the attire with smart loafers.

Pathani suits

An attire that suits every body type and can be styled as you like. Opt for solid colours and a pair of leather juttis for a traditional look.

Bandhgala jacket

Polished and sophisticated in nature, the Bandhgala jacket can be teamed up with a pair of Dhoti pants. You will be looking on-point this festive season.

Kurta-pyjama

A crisp cotton white kurta-pyjama set always does the trick. Throw on a bespoke Nehru jacket in festive colours or prints or dress it up with a silk stole for Deepavali! This would work as a great option for evening soirees with friends and family.

Jacket-Jean look

Move away from the stereotypical traditional wear and dress up in a really cool jacket with jeans! After all, it’s all about the parties anyway. To add a touch of Indianness, drape a Nehru jacket over a shirt and a pair of jeans.

Accessorise

Whatever look you choose, you can accessorise with a watch and a pair of loafers, or lace-ups. If you want to keep things more traditional, opt for Juttis or Kolhapuris.

A printed scarf in contrasting shades or a small piece of jewellery can transform your entire look, especially, if your outfit is simple. A crystal/medallion brooch, wrist Kada or even earrings are your go-to choices.

(The writer is a fashion designer)