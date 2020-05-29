Want to quit smoking? Many centres can help you do it

Smoking, as any other addictive habits, pose many health risks. However, there are several ways one can switch to a healthier lifestyle.

Medical experts say that quitting can happen only with determination and motivation. On the occasion of World Anti-Tobacco Day on May 31, Metrolife lists out some health organisations that can help one to kick the butt.

Mind & Brain Clinic

The clinic runs a ‘Substance Deaddiction’ initiative for citizens who want to quit substance abuse.

Dr Safiya M S, the medical director of Mind and Brain Clinic says that quitting smoking depends on external and internal motivational factors.

“Duration of the sessions are based on these factors, and comorbidity (other substances involved with nicotine) or presence of anxiety. We use different tools we use to handle the situation including diagnostic assessment and the ‘Wheel of change’, which helps the patient assess their own behaviour,” she says.

Cases are divided into mild (less than 10 cigarettes per day), moderate (around 20) and severe (more than 20 cigarettes).

“We choose medications according to the case. Tablets, pellets, chewing gum or nicotine patches are prescribed. Antidepressants which help to reduce cravings are also used. A person with a severe smoking issue will be prescribed a patch,” she says.

Behavioural modifications like sticking to a schedule, motivating oneself, being assertive and prioritising what is important are also suggested, Dr Safiya adds.

Call: 99007 50017/ 74110 07249

Monday to Saturday (11 am to 6 pm)

Nimhans Tobacco Quitline, Nimhans

The tele-counselling helpline that helps people quit smoking was set up in 2018 and receives around 40,000 calls (IVR hits) per month.

The team comprises 23 counsellors, who address the calls, help patients setup quit dates and follow up as needed.

Dr Pratima Murthy, professor and head of department of psychiatry and in-charge of quitline says, “Once we receive a call, the counsellors take down information about the person, tobacco use and frequency, and attempts to quit in the past. We help them set a quit date and create awareness about the advantages of quitting and the risks they face if they continue the habit.”

The counsellors also help the patient anticipate the challenges in quitting and remove trigger factors. Prior to and on the quit date, counsellors make calls to check on the patient. “We also follow up three months, six months and a year after quitting. If someone has not been able to quit, we encourage them to try again,” she says.

The rate of quitting has been upto 15 to 20 percent, but has risen to around 34 percent post the pandemic, she adds.

Call: 1800112356

Tuesday to Sunday (8 am to 8 pm)

Dr Jyothi’s Nature Cure Clinic

Many like opting for naturopathy, when seeking treatment for addictions.

Dr Nagajyothi, chief consulting physician, Dr Jyothi’s Nature Cure Clinic, puts together a combination of Acupuncture, yoga therapy (with pranayama) and meditation. “The duration of each session would come up to 30 to 40 minutes. The number of sessions and months of treatment depends on the year’s of addiction, from two to six months. The more chronic or older the addiction, higher the internal progress and involvement of vital organs,” she says. Dr Nagajyothi says that there are different patterns of addictions from liver fire which can affect the spleen, dryness of the lungs, heart and kidneys with varying symptoms.

“Our treatment is based on NADA (National Acupuncture Detoxification Association) Protocol, WY, USA and Oriental medicine which is involved. We prescribe a diet chart which is rich in micronutrients and microgreens needed for the detox,” she says.

She adds that ‘pranayama’ and counselling is important to manage anger and other emotional aspects, especially during the withdrawal phase.

Call: 81058 92463

Monday to Friday (10.30 am to 12.30 pm)

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd

The Tobacco Cessation programme that HCG provides sees more than 20 patients in a month.

Dr Brindha Sitaram, group director of Psycho-oncology services, HCG says that the sessions are tailor made based on individual needs.

She says, “We run an individual evaluation of the patient, which includes a motivational analysis of the patient and inputs from the family. This is followed by psychoeducation and motivation therapy highlighting the importance of quitting and empowering them with adaptive coping skills.”

The cessation programme involves management of withdrawal (through medication), anxiety and distress, and sessions with individuals and their family. “The success rate depends entirely on the motivation of the patient,” she adds.