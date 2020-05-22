What's the secret of your energy?

With Bengaluru temperature rising, many might find themselves falling sick. Change in weather can weaken your immune system and make you susceptible to seasonal flu or the common cold.

Here are some easily available ingredients that can help boost your immunity.

Honey

Raw honey is full of antioxidants and has several antiseptic and antibacterial properties. A teaspoon of raw honey every day goes a long way for throat infections and flu-like symptoms. Mix some honey with a dash of grated ginger for an added boost.

Turmeric

A common condiment in Indian households, turmeric powder is known for its restorative properties. Mixing turmeric with hot milk or water helps aid sleep and digestion. Adding turmeric to a mix of ginger, lemon, honey, and warm water is also a tried-and-tested immunity enhancer.

Garlic

Studies show that garlic is a sure-fire way to boost immunity and promote heart health. Raw or cooked, garlic can do wonders to flush out toxins and restore digestive functions as well.

Blitz together garlic, ginger, carrots, and lemon juice for a spicy immunity ‘shot.’

Citrus fruits and vegetables

They are rich in iron and Vitamin C and are often used to keep a cold at bay. Rich in antioxidants and a good source for fibre, carrots, spinach, lemons, and amla are commonly suggested ingredients for flu-like symptoms. Be sure to dilute lemon or amla juice before consuming as they can be quite acidic.

Herbal teas

A warm herbal concoction can help soothe irritated throats, provide relief from headaches and aid digestion. Peppermint and basil teas are commonly used to fight off symptoms of a cold and to treat IBS. Simply boil some basil leaves or peppermint and add some grated ginger along with honey and cinnamon.