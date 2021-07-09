Working with Taapsee will be a big leap for me: Karthik Jayaram

Karthik Jayaram has two new projects that will start shoot soon. Known for his characters in Kannada films like ‘Bangalore 560023’, ‘Aa Karaala Ratri’, and Hindi film ‘O Pushpa I Hate Tears’, the actor is busy preparing.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, he reveals more about the projects, working in thrillers, and more.

Tell us about your new projects.

The Kannada project will be directed by Vishruth Naik of ‘Manjari’ fame. I play the lead in the murder-mystery crime-thriller, and it will be centred around me. It’s a performance-oriented role. The film should start the shoot by July end. ‘Shabaash Mithu’, a Bollywood project is the biopic of Mithali Raj. I will be playing a cricketer and a character closely connected to the lead, played by Taapsee Pannu. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film’s shoot should start in August.

How are you preparing for the roles?

There will be a lot of body shots in the Kannada film and I am working on my physique. I will need to look muscular and toned for the role.

Since I play a cricketer in the Bollywood film, it shouldn’t be too hard, as I play the sport. The screen test was easy for me.

You’ll be working with Taapsee in it. How excited are you?

I’m very excited. Working with Taapsee will be a big leap for me. In the last few years, she has become a big name for choosing and working on the right subjects. Portraying a cricketer, without any background in the sport is not easy, but she’s been working really hard for it.

The pandemic was worrying for most actors. How did you handle it?

All actors go through such stressful situations, one cannot always stay on the top. I’ve experienced this myself, but I never gave up. Last year was tough for me, but ‘Iravan’ helped me stay connected to the industry. An actor needs a lot of patience.

Do you feel you will typecast into certain roles?

I have often been offered roles in mysteries and thrillers. It could be because of my physique and my expressions. Thrillers have been doing well in the industry. People like gripping subjects and the rush such films give, which is probably why they still do well.

When is ‘Iravan’ scheduled for release?

It will have an OTT release, scheduled for August. Considering the condition right now, this is the best choice. At present a lot of people are at home, so the film stands a chance to reach a much wider audience.

Are there other films in the pipeline?

The producer of ‘Iravan’ will be starting a project in August. It’s a crime-thriller, with two detectives in it.