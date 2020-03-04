A helping hand for autistic children

Five years ago Colours Centre for Learning, an NGO for children with autism was founded with the intention of bridging the gap between the needs of the community and the infrastructure available. To this end, they provide comprehensive training for children over four years of age. “It is better to start young, because it would be easier to streamline them into mainstream schools, and hence, society,” explains Bela Joshi, director and managing trustee of Colours Learning Education Trust.

For this, one would have to identify signs of autism in their child early on. “The basic indications would be that the child would not follow instructions, or they would not speak, or would exhibit odd social behaviour,” she says.

With children between the ages of four to six, they work towards teaching them how to follow instructions, basic etiquette and completing a task. “These may seem like things anyone can do, but those with autism struggle with these aspects,” she explains.

They follow a need-based curriculum to help these children get ahead. Apart from social behaviour, they focus on helping them overcome gross motor skill issues as well as fine motor skill issues. They choose to do this through sports such as cricket, basketball, football, cycling, art, and through other activities such as building blocks. They also conduct sessions on yoga, dance, drama, music and movement therapy with the aim of introducing them to as many activities as possible. They also conduct computer classes, which not only helps with fine motor skills, but presents a career option in the future. “Two of our students have mastered the basics of python programming, which is very promising. We also encourage art with the same vision,” she says.

They ensure that every child receives individual attention, which, she says, is a necessity as every child has a different style of learning and needs. “Every day they should be moving ahead, so it is important that we are able to address their needs and progress,” she says.

The need of the hour for the community, she says, is to create awareness. “Many think people with autism are mentally handicapped. Parents think that the diagnosis means the end for themselves and their child. The incidence of autism is increasing and we need to become a society that can handle this condition,” she says.

Annual Day 2020

The Colours Centre for Learning will celebrate their annual day on March 7, 11 am to 12.45 pm, at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. “The event is an attempt to showcase the abilities of these children, and as an extension, of people with autism,” says Bela Joshi, director and managing trustee of Colours Learning Education Trust. The event will feature music, dance, yoga, and dance performances. The students will also be staging a 15-minute play. They have also collaborated with the Shankar Mahadevan academy for the celebrations.