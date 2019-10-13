Actor of 'Raaz' fame a singer-director now

Adhyayan Suman’s film career may not have taken off but he seems to be making a mark with his passion for music.

Six months ago, he started a YouTube channel and has released two cover songs so far.

In his upcoming song ‘Rang Jaaye’, he’s turned a director for the first time. The song is also his second original song.

He tells Metrolife, “‘Rang Jaaye’ is basically a message for everyone who wants to chase their dream but aren’t able to do it due to societal or monetary pressures. In the video, we see a boy who wants to become a rapper but different reasons hold him back.”



Adhyayan doesn’t want every song of his to have a message “because it’s not possible”. But he wants to bring a narrative in the songs he writes, sings and directs.

In his previous release ‘Soniyo 2.0’ (a song you’ll recognise from ‘Raaz - The Mystery Continues’ which released in 2008), the storyline shows a couple in love who go through certain things in life but still love each other till the end.

“Every video idea has been derived from a moment or incident that took place in my life. I remember standing and drinking wine at a party when I decided that this is how I wanted the song to be. I want to be able to do that for my upcoming projects too,” he says.

Chasing his musical dream has been an organic one, he says. He was always the bathroom singer who didn’t think he could make a career out of it. But one day, to impress his girlfriend, he decided to sing for her.

“She started crying and I asked her if I had upset her. She just replied that my voice touched her soul. That’s when I realised that maybe I can probably do something with it,” he says.

He then went to a big music label to help him release his songs. Though he received appreciation and positive feedback, he felt that the label didn’t give him a platform to take his work further.

He says, “I spent more than Rs 60 lakh to launch my musical career but it didn’t turn out too well. Soon, I realised that I didn’t need them anymore and YouTube was the space my music needed. All the big artistes are there on it anyway.”

With 1.4 lakh subscribers now, Adhyayan is grateful for the love and appreciation his music has received.

He has five more songs in his kitty which will be released in the coming months. Apart from that, he’s working on a psychological crime drama web series called ‘Damaged Season 2’ with Hina Khan.

“I am also part of another web series under a big director’s name. The details will be revealed soon. I want to do a lot in the webspace as it’s the place to be in right now and do good work,” he says.