BBMP issues instant pet licences at adoption camp

A puppy adoption camp on Sunday helped six indies find forever homes.

The camp was hosted by Rotary Club of Bangalore in association with Indie Tails of Hope at the club’s office on Lavelle Road.

The 87-year-old club has extended its activities to petcare. R Girish, president of Rotary Club of Bangalore, says his goal is to eradicate rabies from Bengaluru. Goa is the only rabies-controlled state at present.

“We have in the past set up an ambulance service, an isolation centre, an operation theatre and a crematorium, with assistance from the BBMP. The next stage is to encourage people to adopt and not buy,” he says.

Six of a total 30 puppies were adopted at the camp and pet licences were issued by the BBMP on the spot. The club plans to host similar adoption camps once a month.

“We want to ensure that at least 1,000 indies are adopted in two years,” says Girish.

Anwesha Majumder, rescuer and founder of Indie Tails of Hope, a voluntary organisation on social media, says the event was successful. “This is one of the events that helped us reach people from many corners of Bengaluru,” she says.

The group’s mission is to create an inclusive and non-judgemental community, but the focus is on helping abandoned and motherless indie dogs on the streets, says Anwesha.

“We invite pet parents of breed dogs to have conversations about why it is important to adopt and not buy from breeders,” she says.

The campaign ‘Adopt. Don’t shop’ will only be successful when everyone is on-board to help animals in distress, she says.

Petcare product vendors had put up stalls at the event.

(Interested in adopting? Visit @indietailsofhope at Instagram or email to anwesha@indietailsofhope.in)