College takes green route

Kristu Jayanti College, an autonomous institution affiliated to Bengaluru North University, has become proactive on green issues.

The college is educating its students to adopt good environmental practises.

The college was recently rated as a Green Campus and certified with the ‘gold rating’ from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in collaboration with the International Institute of Waste Management (IIWM).

“We think beyond classroom lectures on environmental conservation, and want to educate the future generation as practising individuals. They should get the ‘real experience’ of sustainable practices when they are on the campus,” says Rev Fr Josekutty PD, campus director.

The college has rooftop harvesting facility, and through which around 50 lakh litres of water is collected in tanks with a total capacity of 50,000 litres.

This collected water is transported to the required areas through well- maintained water pipelines and is used for cleaning and toiletry purposes on the campus. There are solar panels installed on the rooftops of the buildings on the campus, the college is harvesting an average of 50 kilowatts of electricity in a day.

The 200 species of plants belong to the 75 families on campus. It also has an effective waste disposal system where the waste is segregated at source and disposed of in the right manner.