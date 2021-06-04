Easy-to-make spaghetti recipes

Who doesn’t love spaghetti? Here are a few delicious, easy-to-make recipes by Dayanita Baishya, owner of a small restaurant in the city, who shares about how to dish out a quick spaghetti.

Aglio e Olio

Ingredients

500 grams of spaghetti

5-6 cloves of garlic

4-5 tablespoons of olive oil

Chilli flakes (to taste)

Salt (to taste)

Parmesan cheese (to garnish)

Freshly chopped Parsley (to garnish)

Method

In a large pot of water add salt and oil, and when the water comes to boil, add spaghetti. Cook it for 7-8 minutes (see the instruction on the spaghetti packet). Do not overcook the spaghetti.

After it is done, drain the water and transfer the spaghetti into a bowl.

In a pan, heat the olive oil and sauté the sliced garlic and chilli flakes in medium flame until the garlic turns golden brown. (Do not burn the garlic).

Put the spaghetti in it with salt to taste and toss it well.

Garnish it with some freshly grated parmesan cheese and parsley and serve.

Alfredo Spaghetti

Ingredients

500 grams of spaghetti

4-5 cloves of garlic

4-5 tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup milk

½ cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper (to taste)

½ teaspoon Oregano

½ cup Parmesan Cheese (grated)

Method

In a large pot of water add salt and oil. When the water comes to a boil, add spaghetti. Cook al-dente, as per instruction on the packet.

Drain the water and transfer the spaghetti into a bowl. In a pan, add the olive oil and then the butter, on medium flame. Add sliced garlic.

Add the milk and cream and let it simmer for about 3-4 minutes to thicken. Add salt, pepper, oregano and cheese to it. Stir until the cheese is melted. If you want to add chicken or prawns, add now.

Add the spaghetti and mix well.

Arabiatta Spaghetti

Ingredients

500 grams of spaghetti

5-6 cloves of garlic

1 large-sized onion, finely chopped

250 grams tomato

3-4 tablespoons of olive oil

Handful of freshly chopped basil

½ teaspoon of thyme

1 teaspoon oregano

Chilli flakes (to taste)

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Parmesan Cheese (to garnish)

Method

In a large pot of water add salt and oil, and when the water comes to a boil, add spaghetti. Cook according to the instruction on the packet. Do not overcook the spaghetti.

Drain the water and transfer the spaghetti into a bowl.

Meanwhile, in a pan slow cook the onion and tomatoes. After it is done blend it and make it into a paste.

In a pan, heat the olive oil and sauté the sliced garlic in medium heat.

Add the onion-tomato paste, salt, pepper, chilli flakes, oregano and thyme to it. Let it simmer for a while.

Add the spaghetti and mix well. Add basil. Garnish it with parmesan cheese and serve.