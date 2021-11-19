We are yet to meet anybody who can resist noodles. Loopy, chewy, laced in sauces, dunked in soups, and, above all, hot off the wok, they can satisfy anyone, anytime. Metrolife brings you two recipes that even a novice can nail.

Veg Chow Mein

It’s unofficially the street food of India and we doubt anybody can debate about it. It’s tantalising, filling, and can be rustled up in no time.

Ingredients

Water

3 tsp salt

3 tsp oil

3 packs of noodles

1 tsp corn flour

1/2 tsp chilli powder, cumin powder, and pepper powder

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp vinegar

Chopped vegetables (onion, capsicum, carrot, cabbage)

Ginger

Garlic

Method

Add 1 tsp salt, 3 tsp oil and 3 packs of noodles to the boiling water and wait for 3 minutes. Once you are done, separate the noodles from water. Drain it completely.

To prepare the sauce, mix 1 tsp corn flour with ½ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp chilli powder, ½ tsp salt, 2 tbsp soy sauce and 2 tbsp vinegar. Add ½ tsp pepper powder and 2 tsp oil to the mixture and see to it that there are no lumps. Take a large wok, heat 2 tbsp oil, add 2 garlic cloves, ginger, chopped onions, ½ cup capsicum, ½ cup carrot, and ½ cup cabbage and fry well. Now, add the sauce and fry on high heat. Further, add boiled noodles and toss well to make sure all the ingredients are combined. Your chow mein is ready.

Chicken Hakka Noodles

This quick dish tastes great even without a side. You can also add other ingredients like paneer or fried babycorn to it.

Ingredients

3 packs of noodles

½ cup onion

2 tbsp carrot

4 tbsp cabbage

2 tbsp capsicum

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp chilli sauce

Ginger and garlic

Red chilli sauce & green chilli sauce

1 tsp vinegar

Chicken

Method

Boil the chicken for 15 minutes, and add some salt and pepper to it. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add noodles and salt and boil for 2 minutes. Heat oil, add the vegetables and fry well. Take a wok, add the red and green chilli sauce, and mix well. Add the boiled chicken and noodles to the wok and mix them well to combine all the ingredients. Garnish with onions. The dish is ready to be served.