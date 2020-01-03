‘Hope ‘Chhapaak’ will make a lasting impact’

PTI
Actor Deepika Padukone says her latest film ‘Chhapaak’ should ideally be so impactful that there won’t be a need for another story on acid violence.

After all, cinema is in itself such a powerful medium, Deepika said ahead of the release of the film based on the life of acid attack survivor-activist Laxmi Agarwal.

The idea behind the social drama is to invoke empathy and understanding rather than paint women who have undergone the ordeal as victims, the actor, who has also produced the film, said. “Beyond the gruesomeness, the violence and all of that, there is a story of the human spirit and hope. That’s why we’re telling the story,” she said. ‘Chhapaak’ is set to release on January 10. 

