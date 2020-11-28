Horror was a challenge: actor Praveen Prem

South Indian film actor Praveen Prem is excited about his debut in the Kannada film industry with ‘Mane No 13’. Praveen is popular for his roles in Malayalam films like ‘Kadha Thudarunnu’ and ‘7th Day’ and Tamil film ‘Tubelight’.

He is soaking in the feedback he has been receiving for his role in the Kannada horror film, directed by Vivy Kathiresan, which released on Amazon Prime on November 26.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, he reveals more about the film and his journey.

How was it to work in ‘Mane No 13’?

It was a challenging experience as I am not familiar with Kannada. But it was an exciting process as it marked my entry into a new industry, working in a new language and meeting new people.

What convinced you to take the role?

I took up the film without any hesitation because of the way the script was narrated by the director Vivy Kathiresan. My character was challenging and exploring horror, a new genre for me, was another factor.

Did you face any roadblocks while working the film?

Though I didn’t know the language, I didn’t face any hitches during the shooting process. Emotions are always the same across languages. There is nothing different in the filmmaking process across industries. The only differences is the language and food.

Have you been offered a Kannada film before?

This is the first Kannada film I was approached for. I hope that my work in ‘Mane No 13’ will bring more Kannada filmmakers my way. Fingers crossed!

How is to be a part of a horror film?

Working on horror films are always thrilling. Horror films stand out from other projects. The actors go through a lot of physical and mental stress because there are many scenes where the actor has to scream or run. It’s just like an action movie. I’m not a horror movie fan. ‘Mane No 13’ might be the first one I watched fully.

Are you happy that the film is releasing on an OTT platform?

Some films should be the released in the theatre itself. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, this was not a possibility. OTT has provided us a chance to showcase our film across the world and not just in specific states. This is an exciting proposition. A wider audience has been promised with an OTT release.

How did you move from film editing to acting in films?

I was always interested in filmmaking and films. I do not belong to a family with such a background, so I joined a film editing course and joined Mahesh Narayan as assistant editor.

The editing course made me realise what happens behind the scenes. After a year, I quit and got my first opportunity as an actor.

Do you have a dream role?

I want to try a character with grey shades and act as a villain, in the future.

What are other films in the pipeline?

Work on a bilingual Tamil-Malayalam film is expected to start in December. The pandemic situation delayed the shoot.

When not on a film set, what else do you do?

Cinema is my world. When I’m free, I love to binge watch on films and interesting shows on OTT platforms.