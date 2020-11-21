Indian-origin politicians around the world

Indians around the world have been quick to claim America’s vice president elect Kamala Harris as their own. But she’s not the only Indian-orgin politician who has made their mark outside the country. Metrolife looks at a few other notable players who have made their mark as immigrants or children of immigrants.

Leo Varadkar

The former prime minister and now deputy prime minister of Ireland was born to an Indian father. He was the youngest PM of Ireland and also the first one to come out as gay. In response to the Covid crisis, he rejoined the medical register and offered to work as a doctor one day each week.

Yogendra Puranik

Born in Mumbai, he is the first person of Indian origin to win an election in Japan. He moved to the country in 2001 for a job in IT where he stayed until he was elected to Tokyo’s Edogawa City assembly as City Councillor in April 2019. He was supported by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Born in Chennai to Malayali parents, she is part of Jacinda Ardern’s historic Cabinet. She is New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister. She holds multiple portfolios including Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector and Minister for Diversity.

Halimah Yacob

Officially classified as Indian Muslim, the Singaporean president’s father was ethnically Indian. Halimah entered politics in 2001 when she was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Jurong Group Representation Constituency. She has been the president since September 14, 2017.

Jagmeet Singh

Born to Punjabi parents, the Canadian politician is the leader of the New Democratic Party since 2017 and a member of parliament since 2019. He is also the first turban-wearing Sikh to sit as a provincial legislator in Ontario. He has been widely recognized in Canadian media for his fashion and style sense.