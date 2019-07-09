K S Kannan appointed to prestigious IIT-Madras choir

Eminent Sanskrit scholar K S Kannan of Bengaluru has been appointed to the Sant Rajinder Singhji Maharaj chair, set up last year to study traditional Indian knowledge and philosophy.

The former director of Karnataka Samskrit University and principal of Samskrit University (evening), Kannan has taught Sanskrit for over 35 years and authored about 25 books on Sanskrit grammar, literature, among others.

The Sant Rajinder Singhji Maharaj chair, housed in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, is funded by Sant Rajinder Singhji Maharaj, an IIT alumnus. He is also a ‘spiritual master’ of the non-profit organisation Science of Spirituality.

