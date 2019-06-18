Kannada film ‘Haftha’ aims to convey a social message

Kannada film ‘Haftha’ which will hit the screens on June 21 is making heads turn with its recently launched trailer. The film’s protagonist is a sharpshooter and a transgender.

Actor Vardhan who has worked on character roles in more than 40 Kannada films, plays a strikingly different avatar in this underworld film. The film is the directorial debut

of Prakash Hebbala.

Prakash says that the film is a commercial project with a social message to convey. “Even though the film is packed with all elements, it showcases a beautiful love story and exciting action sequences,” he adds.

The screenplay has been written with much care and the film hopes to express ‘raw feelings’ and narrate an ‘untold story’, notes the director.

Ask him about what inspired the subject, he says, “This is my first directorial venture, and I wanted to work on a film which left an impact on the viewer’s minds. Though there are many mass movie success formulas, I wanted to follow a different pattern.”

The film doesn’t show transgenders the way they are often portrayed. “I have boosted them as heroes and given a lot of energy to the characters,” he shares.

The film is made under the banner of Maitri Productions.

‘Title track is a peppy number: music director’

Music director Gautham Srivatsaa has worked on the background score and title track of the film.

“I wanted to change the trend of sounds that are out now. All these years, we have been listening to the violin, flute etc. In this song, the trance and techno tones get more attention than other tones,” he says.

Gautham worked on the background score for 100 days and on the title track for around 20.

“We wanted a peppy number which stood out and gave the feel of the mafia and create a new trend. A lot of research was done in the tones used in the song.”

He observes that most people who heard the track have called it fresh.