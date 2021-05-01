Movies to watch after a breakup

Going through a breakup is hard and there is no way around it. The best way to explore the copious amounts of emotions involving the ordeal is to turn on a film with some wine and ice cream tub by your side. Metrolife has hand-picked some of the best flicks for you to feel empowered and comforted.

How to Be Single

This romantic comedy is a perfect watch for someone who is a newbie to the dating world. In the movie, when Dakota Johnson (Alice) moves to New York city to start her grown-up life after getting dumped by her college sweetheart, Rebel Wilson (Robin) teaches the former how to navigate love and relationships without getting hurt. The story also follows several character’s romantic entanglements and their arduous efforts to avoid them. All in all, it celebrates sisterhood and highs and lows of being on your own in an unsentimental way.

500 Days of Summer

If one’s feeling particularly devastated, this movie will show you how liberating it is to finally let go of the person you have spent time with. Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Tom) who is a writer at a greeting card company is caught completely off-guard after his breakup with Zooey Deschanel (Summer) who is an assistant to Tom’s boss. After trying endless ways to get over her, Tom finally learns to treasure the good memories along with the sad ones by reminiscing his moments with Summer from first meet to final meet and everything in between.

Celeste & Jesse Forever

Starring Rashida Jones (Celeste) and Andy Samberg (Jesse), this movie explores the relationship between a pair of high-school sweethearts who are no longer married to each other but are trying to remain as best friends while they see other people. Though it’s easier said than done, the mismatched souls try their best to move on while maintaining respect for each other.

Queen

This classic is about an innocent girl played by Kangana Ranaut (Rani) who is on a ‘honeymoon’ in a foreign country all by

herself.

Hailing from a conservative Delhi household, Rani is trying to embrace every fibre of her being. While struggling to figure out her life after being ditched by her fiancé, her low self-esteem eventually finds it’s way to supreme confidence. As one would expect, this movie will sure lift your spirits up.

Someone Great

It revolves around a woman who is torn between the happiness of landing a dream job across the country and agony of letting her long-term boyfriend go.

While the movie tackles the aftermath of an abrupt breakup, it also throws light on female friendships as Gina Rodriguez (Jenny) spends her last night with her two bestfriends before making an impending move from New York city.

Marriage Story

The film is not about love, lust or romance but that of a shared parenthood and a child’s-eye-view of a marriage falling apart.

It showcases the actors - Adam Driver (Charlie) and Scarlett Johansson (Nicole) in a whirlwind of emotions.

Needless to say, the film shows how difficult divorces can be,

especially when you have to suffer through an ugly custody battle.