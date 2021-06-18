No-heat snacks your little one can make

It can sometimes be tough to feed kids nutritious meals as their preferences can vary every day. To solve this problem, it might be helpful to get them involved in the cooking process and get them more interested in the food they consume.

If you’re worried about the injuries one can face in the kitchen, then fret not. Here are three easy kid-friendly recipes that involve no heat or fire.

Once you prep the required items and do the necessary chopping and cleaning, you can let your kid work their magic with their little aprons on.

Vegetable roll-ups

Ingredients

2 tbsp cream cheese

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tsp finely chopped dill

¼ tsp salt

4 whole-wheat rotis

1 cup shredded cheese

2 cups finely chopped vegetables of your choice (pick vegetables that are safe to be eaten raw, like carrots and tomatoes.)

Method

Combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, salt and dill in a medium bowl.

Apply the mixture evenly on each roti. Place a handful of vegetables on top and sprinkle cheese generously.

Roll the rotis tightly and serve with ketchup.

Chocolate biscuit cake

Ingredients

1 packet Marie biscuits

½ cup chocolate (melted)

3 tbsp condensed milk

2 tbsp butter (melted)

½ cup chopped nuts of choice

Method

Break the biscuits into medium-sized chunks.

In a bowl, mix together the melted chocolate, butter and condensed milk.

Add the biscuits to the wet mixture and mix it in ensuring all biscuits are well coated.

Pour the mixture into a greased tin, flatten it and sprinkle nuts on top.

Let the cake refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours.

Once it is set, remove from the tin and it is ready to serve.

Date smoothie

Ingredients

½ cup dates (pitted and chopped)

1 cup milk

2 tbsp vanilla yoghurt

½ ripe banana (chopped and frozen)

Method

Put all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Add a little extra milk to make the mixture smooth, if necessary.

Once well blended, pour the contents into a chilled glass and it is ready to be devoured.