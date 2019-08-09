Odissi dance school reaches milestone

Passion for dance grows stronger if it is taught to others and for Madhulita Mohapatra, the Odissi dancer from Odisha, coming to Bengaluru and starting a dance school, Nrityantar, has helped her concentrate and spread Odissi dance in the city.

She says, “Albert Einstein once said ‘Dancers are the athletes of God’. I recommend that these athletes of the highest calibre should take care of their health and well-being first, and keep always fit to be able to pursue dance.”

“I’m too inexperienced to give any advice to upcoming artistes, but I can certainly say that the artistic journey is a long and arduous one and there are no shortcuts or quick fixes in it. However, with commitment, hard work and humility, one can overcome all the hurdles and can accomplish what one aspires.”

Born in Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi district in Odisha, Madhulita was always interested in Sambalpuri folk dance and dreamt of learning Odissi.

She moved to Bhubaneswar from her native and joined Odisha Dance Academy and starting learning there under the guidance of Padma Shri

Guru Gangadhar Pradhan, Guru Aruna Mohanty and Guru Pabitra Kumar Pradhan.

After marriage, Madhulita quit her job and moved to Bengaluru to pursue her passion for dance. She is now living her dream by teaching children in the city.

She says, “All the senior gurus, artistes and art lovers in Bengaluru have been so loving, kind, encouraging and supportive. The last 10 years of my life in Bengaluru has been very enriching and motivating.”

She was recently selected for the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2018 for Odissi dance by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi.