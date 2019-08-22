On my pinboard: Ohileshwari

Music composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Ohileshwari is a Hindustani music graduate from Bangalore University.

Her works are notable for integrating Eastern classical music with world music genres and traditional orchestral arrangements.

Ohileshwari runs an art academy called Ohileshwari Art Foundation, which aims to promote Hindustani classical vocal and instrumental music.

As a singer, she has been a part of reality shows like ‘Yede Thumbi

Haduvenu’ (2006), ‘Sarigamapa Zee Tamizh’ (2008), ‘Sarigamapa Little Champs’ (2008). She has also been part of Bangalore Youth Award Winner (2014).

She has composed devotional albums, jingles and title tracks. She is also a national-level swimmer and philanthropist.

Inspiration

My parents

“My biggest inspiration are my parents, Kedarnath and Kaveri. My father, who is an engineer-turned-entrepreneur, is a great person. He always believed that

one should follow their passion to excel in life. My parents have been extremely supportive and invested a lot of time in me, which I am grateful for.”

Music

Ustad Faiyaz Khan

“I enjoy all genres of music. My favourite musician is Ustad Faiyaz Khan in classical music, he is from the Kirana Gharana. He is an amazing vocalist and he plays the sarangi. I also love ghazals by Ghulam Ali Khan and the orchestration by Yaani.”

Books

Self-help audiobooks

“I prefer audiobooks; I don’t read much. Self-help books are usually my go-to. Robert Kiyosaki is a favourite author, and I enjoyed listening to ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’.”

Travel

Goa

“I love travelling. Beaches call out to me, which is why I love driving down to Goa and Mangaluru. The beaches there are is quite mind-boggling. The sound of waves is in itself is music to my ears.”

Actor

Yash

“I usually watch films for the story and not for its actors. In Kannada, I love Yash. He is the perfect example of how one can make it on his own. I like his personality; despite not having any film background or somebody from the industry, he has established himself with just his talent and commitment. I have thoroughly enjoyed his films like ‘Santhu Straight Forward’, ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari and ‘KGF’.”

Food

‘Puliyogare’

“I am a foodie. If I had a choice, I would go for traditional south Indian food or Chinese any time of the day. ‘Puliyogare’ is a personal favourite; it is a blend of sweet, sour and spicy. In Chinese, I love soups and noodles.”