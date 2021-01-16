Popular traditional festive delights

Even if Pongal and Makar Sankranti have come and gone, the sweets that make for an integral part of the celebrations can still be savoured.

It’s the delicious combination of items that aren’t too sweet and perfectly made for all members of the family to enjoy that makes these sweets rather special.

And of course, each of its significance to the festival is an added bonus.

Here are a few traditional delicacies that is cooked in every household during festivals.

Pongal O Pongal: Sakkarai Pongal

This dish is definitely considered the king of all festival delicacies and is a sumptuous Pongal staple. It is traditionally prepared in an earthen pot and placed over a flame to obtain a fiery texture.

The classic recipe which is a blend of rice, milk, lentils, jaggery and ghee, has many new and innovative renditions that are gaining popularity.

Payasam

If one is looking for a warm hug of comfort and love, payasam is just the right choice.

Traditionally, the main ingredients used are semolina and jaggery. Very similar to Kheer, Payasam has evolved to include a vast variety of creative ingredients, put together in palate-pleasing ways.

Til laddus

Brought to the limelight by Maharashtrian households, Til laddus have swept foodies off of their feet with their sweet, crunchy flavours and tempting aroma. Made with sesame seeds and jaggery, these little balls of joy have an exhilarating crispiness that is bound to fill you up with the festive spirit.