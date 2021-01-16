Popular women-centric films on OTT

A ferocious mother going above and beyond to save her diseased daughter’s life. A wife avenging her husband’s unlawful demise. A female DCP fiercely fighting to arrest the rapists of an innocuous girl. The role of women in each of these films may be distinct, some may be widely accepted by society while some others may face severe backlash.

Metrolife has curated a list of five remarkable films and series made for, by, and about legendary women in both conventional and unconventional roles.

The Sky is Pink

The Sky is Pink is undoubtedly an underrated film. It portrays undaunted female characters. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the role of Aditi, a mom of a daughter fighting against chronic lung disease. The movie showcases the zest and courage of a mother to make every moment count despite the harsh miseries her family goes through. The movie portrays the invincible strength of a woman as a mother and her selfless love for her family. The Sky is Pink on Netflix.

Kahaani

Vidya Balan has played a gigantic role in boosting the status of a Bollywood actress from a hero’s negligent sidekick to an unabashed centrepiece. In this film, Vidya portrays a character of a seven-month pregnant wife who leaves no leaf unturned in the search of her missing husband. This film shatters all glass ceilings as it shows that a woman can be gentle and kind in her approach towards her loved ones and yet blatant and resilient in trying times. This movie on Netflix.

Apartment (Unpaused)

Amazon Prime Original’s latest film ‘Unpaused’ is an anthology of five stories that reflect the struggles that the year 2020 brought along with the power to explore new horizons. In that ‘Apartment’ is a short film that is a part of ‘Unpaused’, directed by Nikkhil Advani. It stars Richa Chadha and Sumeet Vyas as a couple riven by Me-Too allegations. The 25-minute film shows the fall of a submissive wife but rise of an independent, fearless woman as she comes to term with her husband’s hostile indiscretions and infidelity. Richa Chadha’s character is an ultimate warrior who, instead of covering her entitled, gaslighting husband’s tracks, decides to uncover his misconducts in front of the entire world without any fear of judgement or guilt.

Devi

Priyanka Bannerjee’s Devi is a heart-wrenching portrayal of the plight of women from a diverse ensemble who have been victims of sexual abuse. The short film depicts numerous sexual abuse victims who cut across class, religion, caste, and socio-cultural background. Each woman in these brilliant 15 minutes depict her own story of landing up in a room crowded by women who have faced some kinds of sexual misconduct– thus, hinting at the severity of rape cases in the country. The movie is universally available on YouTube.

Bulbbul

Anvita Dutt’s Bulbbul is a brilliant blend of supernatural and reality. It challenges the decaying patriarchy, leaving the viewers actively enraptured. The movie builds up on the character of an innocent girl compelled to transform into an unforgiving, relentless and powerful deity who avenges the oppressive misdemeanour one predator at a time. It encapsulates and encourages rebellion against the struggles of being entrapped in an oppressive society in a beautifully empowering way. Swathed perpetually by the red glow of a blood moon, the sequences in the film are undeniably stunning, making it a must-watch. Bulbbul is currently streaming on Netflix.