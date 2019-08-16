‘Purple Priya’ is now done with the colour

Actress Kavitha S of ‘Srinivasa Kalyana’ fame feels that her recent release ‘Gubbi Mele Brahmastra’ will be a boost to her career. The actor, who plays a quirky role, believes that it will be an all-time entertainer. In a candid chat with Metrolife, she talks about her role and the film.

How was the ‘Gubbi Mele...’ experience?

I started shooting for the film just before I entered ‘Big Boss Season 6’, which was around June last year. I was there for 100 days and left, and continued shooting for the rest of the movie till this July. The film is any fun-loving person’s dream come true.

What have you been busy with till now?

After I did ‘Srinivasa Kalyana’, I worked in TV serials. I used to travel a lot and was working in Tamil and Telugu serials too. There was so much happening around me that I could barely find time for more.

What about ‘Gubbi Mele...’ pulled you to it?

I’ve worked with director Sujay Shastry in an earlier project. He had also acted with me in ‘Srinivasa Kalyana’. He is like a brother to me and when we were working together, he made me promise that I would act in his film whenever it was made. And when ‘Gubbi Mele...’ happened, I was more than happy to be a part of it.

But it was not just this personal connection that drew me to the project. The film promised to be a lot of fun and seemed to be right up my alley. The story is very entertaining and interesting, and I knew it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Tell us about your role.

I play ‘Purple Priya’. Many youngsters have striking names on social media, and people remember them for these alter egos. This was the inspiration for the character.

Priya’s name, of course, comes from the fact that she loves the colour purple, which she loves wearing, though she never goes overboard.

She is the girl-next-door who is sweet and cute, and someone everyone wants to have around.

Is purple a colour you like?

I like all the colours in the world. I like purple for the brightness quotient. Who wouldn’t like it? Although the overload of purple in the film made me have an withdrawal from it once the shooting was over.

If you had to narrate the film’s story in a line...

The film tells the story of software engineer Gubbi (Raj B Shetty), who meets Priya and how his life goes to transform completely.

Your bond with Raj B Shetty and Sujay...

Although Sujay is the director of the Raj an actor, it felt like I was being around two directors. Raj is a very spiritual person with good knowledge of how direction and writing works. Sujay is an experienced theatre artist.

From dialogue writing and screenplay to the nuances of filmmaking, I learnt a lot from both of them.

Are you a better artiste from ‘Srinivasa Kalyana’ days?

‘Srinivasa Kalyana’ was like a school, the whole team was like a gang of friends and I was younger then. I had the liberty to learn and observe many things then. I know things are better now, I feel like a thorough professional who can confidently approach a director for improvisation to her character.

What’s in the pipeline?

I am almost done with the shoot of ‘Huttu Habbada Shubhashayagalu’, a film where I am acting opposite Diganth. He was an absolute sweetheart to work with. He doesn’t have any airs to him which is a great feature for any actor.