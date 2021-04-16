Simple painting ideas

Try your hand at these easy painting techniques and reduce your screen time while boosting creativity. These 10-minute craft sessions will leave you recharged and rejuvenated. Do them by yourself or turn it into a family activity!

Taped masterpiece

Using masking tape, divide a sheet of paper/canvas into triangles. Paint each section in a colour of your choice and remove tape when dry. Here you have a geometric masterpiece with minimal effort. Experiment with different patterns and colours to create an interesting set of paintings. Top tip: blow-dry the tape before removing it so it comes off easily.

Rorschach paintings

Make inkblots of your own and test your friends with this easy technique. Take a paper and fold it in half to create a crease. Splatter paint on the sheet, you can use one or more colours. Watercolours work best. Fold the sheet along the crease, press firmly and open back up. You’ll never know what pattern you’ll end up with.

Vegetable prints

Super easy to do and stunning to look at, this is something many people might have done in kindergarten. When you’re chopping up veggies for your next meal, keep a slice or lady’s finger or a head of cabbage for your art session. Dip them in colours of your choice and make prints on paper. These fun prints can also be made on clothing to upcycle your closet. Make sure to use fabric paint and follow instructions.

Splatter paint

Bring out your inner Jackson Pollock and splatter paint on a canvas or piece of paper. There is no right or wrong way to do it, pick a set of colours you want and enjoy. It’s also a great way to relieve some pent-up frustration. You can also use an array of tools like toothbrushes and straws to create interesting patterns.