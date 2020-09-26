Tribute to Julian Bream

The Bangalore School of Music (BSM), in association with Calcutta Classical Guitar Society, is curating an online celebration of the life and times of Grammy Award-winning guitarist Julian Bream, who passed away last month.

Student and other performers from eight states across the country will be a part of the concert.

The Calcutta Classical Guitar Society, The Calcutta School of Music, Delhi School of Music, Nagaland Classical Guitar Society, The School of Classical Guitar — Shillong, Manipur Classical Guitar Society, Pune Guitar Society, KM Music Conservatory — Chennai and The Bangalore School of Music will participate.

Each participant recorded a performance that was then pieced together.

“Julian Bream was an iconic guitarist who lived in our time. He was one of the few guitarists who was admired and followed during his lifetime. His transcriptions of all the great guitarists was a bible for classical musicians,” says MR Jagadeesh, director – operations of BSM.

The event will debut online on September 27, 5 pm, on The Bangalore School of Music’s YouTube Channel.