Wat(er) twist! Try 3 detox drinks

The next time you are feeling exhausted, do yourself a favour and drink detox water. It not only elevates your energy level but also fosters a healthy mind, body and soul.

Metrolife suggests some healthy drinks that you can swap with plain water.

Pineapple lemonade

Ingredients

1 cup pineapple, chopped

1 lemon juice

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp maple syrup

A pinch of salt

Method

Using a blender, give the chopped pineapple a spin. Later, add lemon juice, cayenne pepper, maple syrup and salt to the juice and mix well.

Pomegranate and

beetroot juice

Ingredients

2 tbsp freshly extracted aloe vera gel

1/4 tsp Black pepper powder

1/2 cup Beetroot, chopped

2 cups Pomegranate juice

Method

Blend the pomegranate juice and chopped beetroot in a blender. Add aloe vera gel to the mixture and combine thoroughly. Sprinkle black pepper on top and serve.

Strawberry detox water

Ingredients

3 small strawberries, diced

1 lemon slice

Fresh mint leaves

8 ounces water

Ice

Method

Muddle the strawberries in the glass with a spoon. Squeeze in some lemon, add water and mint. Serve with ice.

Green drink

Ingredients

2 celery stalks

1 turnip

3 kale leaves

3 carrots

1/2 bunch of spinach

1/2 cabbage

1/2 bunch of parsley

1/2 onion

2 beets

2 garlic cloves

Method

Combine all ingredients with water and blend until smooth.

Cranberry detox juice

Ingredients

Cranberry juice

1 tbsp apple pectin

1 tbsp psyllium fibre

Water

Method

Mix one part of cranberry juice with four parts of water, then, add the remaining ingredients and mix well.