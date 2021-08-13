Wat(er) twist! Try 3 detox drinks

The next time you are feeling exhausted, do yourself a favour and drink detox water. It not only elevates your energy level but also fosters a healthy mind, body and soul.
Metrolife suggests some healthy drinks that you can swap with plain water.
Pineapple lemonade
Ingredients
1 cup pineapple, chopped
1 lemon juice
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp maple syrup
A pinch of salt
Method
Using a blender, give the chopped pineapple a spin. Later, add lemon juice, cayenne pepper, maple syrup and salt to the juice and mix well.
Pomegranate and
beetroot juice
Ingredients
2 tbsp freshly extracted aloe vera gel
1/4 tsp Black pepper powder
1/2 cup Beetroot, chopped
2 cups Pomegranate juice
Method
Blend the pomegranate juice and chopped beetroot in a blender. Add aloe vera gel to the mixture and combine thoroughly. Sprinkle black pepper on top and serve.
Strawberry detox water
Ingredients
3 small strawberries, diced
1 lemon slice
Fresh mint leaves
8 ounces water
Ice
Method
Muddle the strawberries in the glass with a spoon. Squeeze in some lemon, add water and mint. Serve with ice.
Green drink
Ingredients
2 celery stalks
1 turnip
3 kale leaves
3 carrots
1/2 bunch of spinach
1/2 cabbage
1/2 bunch of parsley
1/2 onion
2 beets
2 garlic cloves
Method
Combine all ingredients with water and blend until smooth.
Cranberry detox juice
Ingredients
Cranberry juice
1 tbsp apple pectin
1 tbsp psyllium fibre
Water
Method
Mix one part of cranberry juice with four parts of water, then, add the remaining ingredients and mix well.
