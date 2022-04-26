Yearbook on dance launched

To mark the eve of World Dance Day, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will launch Ashish Mohan Khokar’s ‘Attendance - The Dance Annual of India 2021-22’. The yearbook covers issues, events, exhibitions, shows, seminars, books, biographies and obits related to dance. The theme this year is ‘Dance and Mysticism’.

To mark the launch, an elaborate dance performance will be conducted. It will feature seven dance forms — Yakshagana, Bharatanatyam, Odishi, Kathak, Kuchipudi and Mohiniattam — and will have dancers from across the country performing solo and group dance acts. The annual dance event will also include a seminar called ‘Dance Matters’, chaired by Lalitha Srinivasan. Attend the event on April 28, 6 pm, Kincha Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road. To book your copy, visit khokar1960@gmail.com