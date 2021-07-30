6 books about friendship

August 1 marks Friendship day. This day is celebrated to mark the most precious relationship in the world. Metrolife brings to you six interesting reads that celebrate friendship and the value of the human bond.

The Kite Runner

Author: Khaled Hosseini

Published in 2003, ‘The Kite Runner’ is a classic novel of contemporary literature. Set in Afghanistan and America, the story revolves around an unlikely friendship between an affluent boy and the son of his father’s servant. The profound and powerful story of friendship with the backdrop of true events that took place in Afghanistan made it one of the bestselling novels. Eventually, a movie was made with the same name.

A little book on Friendship

Author: Ruskin Bond

Authored by India’s renowned writer and novelist Ruskin Bond, ‘A little book on Friendship’ stitches together some of the author’s favourite sayings on friends and friendship. The quotes and sayings are compiled from his observations, diaries, from celebrated writers, poets, and philosophers put forward in a heartwarming and simpler way.

Thick as thieves: Tales of friendship

Author: Ruskin Bond

The book is a collection of 25 short stories that revolve around friendship. It comprises stories of friendship between three boys, an author and a mouse, the author and an old lady, and more. Ruskin Bond explains the meaning of friendship through his witty writing. Including stories as well as poems, the book takes one through a roller coaster of emotions and renews faith in friendships.

The 3 Mistakes Of my life

Author: Chetan Bhagat

Most popular among the novels penned by Chetan Bhagat, this book encompasses the story of three friends in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Set in the backdrop of communal riots in Gujarat, the novel conveys a message of how friendship binds human relationships, despite differences in society. The book also has a movie adaptation, ‘Kai Po Che’, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao.

Of Mice and Men

Author: John Steinbeck

The book cherishes the friendship and companionship of two men who lost their families due to the Great Depression. Plunged into chaos, the men set out in search of work, and their friendship acts as a distraction in their lives of misery. Written by Nobel Prize in Literature award winner John Steinbeck, ‘Of Mice and Men’ emphasises the importance of companionship in a society.

Life of Pi

Author: Yan Martel

Many of you have heard about and watched the popular movie ‘Life of Pi’ but few know that it’s adapted from a book of the same name. The book won the Booker Prize in 2002. After a tragic sinking of a cargo ship carrying zoo animals, an Indian boy is stuck with a 450-pound tiger, a zebra, a hyena, and an orangutan. The author unfolds an unconventional bond of friendship created between the man and the beast as the story proceeds.