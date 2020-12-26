A low-key, quiet pride celebration this year

A low-key, quiet pride celebration this year

With a march on December 27, Namma Pride and Karnataka Queer Habba are back on popular demand

Theres Sudeep
Theres Sudeep, DHNS ,
  • Dec 26 2020, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 01:02 ist
The solidarity walk is usually a culmination of a month-long calendar of events. It was cancelled this year because of the pandemic.

Every year Bengaluru dons a rainbow look in November for Pride Month. A long calendar of events culminates in a solidarity march.

“This year we had decided not to go ahead with it because of the pandemic,” says Ayaan Syed, a member of Coalition for Sex workers, Sexual & Sexuality Minorities’ Rights (CSMR), an organisation that helps plan the events. 

The hosts began getting requests for an event in November. “We wanted to first get permission before committing to anything. We applied on December 11 for police permission and it was granted,” he says. 

This year, the only event is a march, from Freedom Park to Town Hall, on December 27.

“We’re keeping it low-key due to the restrictions and lack of funds. While we had some funds left over from last year, much of it was used for Covid relief,” he says. 

The organisers have been asking for donations from the community. “People are making donations but we haven’t got anything substantial. But then again we don’t need a large amount since we have only one event,” he says. 

Ayaan says participants will maintain social distancing. “We have told the police we expect around 500 people. The lower numbers will allow for social distancing,” he says. 

The date was also chosen to avoid crowds. “It’s right between Christmas and New Year and many will be travelling during this time and the turnout will be manageable,” he explains. 

For more details go to the Facebook page @BangalorePride and Instagram page @nammapride

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pride March
LGBTQIA+
LGBTQIA+ issues

What's Brewing

Britain sees major Brexit issues after last-minute deal

Britain sees major Brexit issues after last-minute deal

'Intentional' explosion in Nashville damages buildings

'Intentional' explosion in Nashville damages buildings

How Rlys battled odds to keep India's lifeline running

How Rlys battled odds to keep India's lifeline running

Artists lead efforts to preserve Gaza's old buildings

Artists lead efforts to preserve Gaza's old buildings

 