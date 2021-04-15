Bengaluru idli lovers’ group a hit

An online group dedicated to the humble idli has garnered 32,000-plus members in less than five months.

Bangalore Idli Lovers Association, started by Aashik Paalyam, is a Facebook haven for those who love south India’s breakfast favourite. “The idli is my favourite food. It is comfort on a plate,” says Aashik, known among his friends and family as ‘Idli Raja’. He also runs a food blog on Instagram.

The group was created on December 11, 2020, and gets about 60 posts a day, 100 on weekends.

Him and his friends Kamal T N and Sucharith Prashanth, also idli buffs, administer the group, making sure it stays focused. “We met and bonded because of our love for idlis. We would go to different locations all in our pursuit of good idlis,” says Kamal, an entrepreneur.

Conversations in the group revolve around idli joints, recipes and fun facts. Some members talk about the chutneys and sambars accompanying idlis, says Sucharith.

“A variety of people, from street vendors and hoteliers to doctors and lawyers, are part of the group. They are all keen on having idli melas and meet-ups,” Kamal says. Rajesh, a member of the group, joined the group because of his ‘eternal love’ for idlis.

“Every post is a learning experience. It has been interesting to learn about different preparation methods from across the world,” he says.

The group helped Ramika Donti, who recently shifted to Bengaluru from Delhi, discover hidden gems. “Some places mentioned here don’t come up in your usual Google search, and even if they do, there are no reviews,” she says. She credits the fast growth of the page to the authenticity of the posts. “It is not driven by paid promotions,” she observes.

Aashik says the growth of the group is organic. Rajesh agrees: “It’s the power of word of mouth.”

Sucharith says its uniqueness helps. “There is no other place that is solely dedicated to the love of idlis,” he says.

Their favourite spots

Aashik says his all-time favourite haunt is Mangamma Tiffin Room (MTR) in Parvathipuram. “My recent favourites are the acrey idli at SSP Refreshments in Wilson Garden and chiblu idli at Amarnath Chats, RV Road,” he says. The acrey idli is a large idli that has to be cut into four pieces, thought to be a pre-cursor to the thatte idli. The chiblu idli is dates back to an era where modern equpiment wasn’t available and the idli was steamed in small bamboo baskets.

Idli Mane in Kanakpura, 50 km from Jayanagar, and the chiblu idli from Babu Hotel, Halaguru, 77 km from Jayanagar.

Sucharith, Rajesh and Ramika recommend Shree Idli Corner, Shivaji Nagar. Sucharith is also a fan of Idli Mane in Basavanagudi.

Rajesh’s top picks are Iyer Idli, Thippasandara, and Namma SLN, Basanvanagudi.

Kamal recommends Mahalakshmi Tiffin Room, Basavanagudi, and SLV Coffee Bar, Banashankari.