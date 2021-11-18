Bow wow! Tech answer to pet feeding problems

Bow wow! Tech answer to pet feeding problems

Three students from Bengaluru create an app and device to feed pets when humans aren’t home

Sanjana S Megalamane
Sanjana S Megalamane, DHNS,
  • Nov 18 2021, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 21:34 ist
The feeder has an overhead container that can accommodate up to 5 kg of food.

Pet parents are worried about leaving their pets alone at home while they get back to their offices.

Three final year BTech students from PES University — Pallavi G, Vismaya B N and Prarthana Bhat — have come up with a smart dog collar and feeder that let parents monitor their pets remotely.

“I’m a pet parent myself,” says Pallavi. “I have two dogs and a cat.” Whenever she stepped out, she was constantly worrying about what they were eating.

“The cat used to eat dog food by mistake which resulted in obesity, and the dogs didn’t get the right quantity,” she explains.

 

Overfeeding is common in urban pets and it is one of the leading causes of death, according to Pallavi. “The Fond feeder ensures that the pets are accurately fed and hydrated even when they are out of their parents’ sight,” she says.

The feeder and app give food to the pet, in quantities recommended by a veterinarian, by opening and closing the lid, she explains.

The collar also records the pet’s physical activities and whereabouts. “It keeps an eye on body temperature as well,” says Vismaya.

Fond will soon be available on the official website (@thefond.co) and on e-commerce sites. 

Wallet factor

An individual Fond smart collar and feeder costs Rs 2,999, whereas the ‘smart kit’ consisting of both products is priced at Rs 4,999. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

dogs
cats
Pet parents
pet feeding

What's Brewing

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

 