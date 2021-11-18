Bow wow! Tech answer to pet feeding problems

Pet parents are worried about leaving their pets alone at home while they get back to their offices.

Three final year BTech students from PES University — Pallavi G, Vismaya B N and Prarthana Bhat — have come up with a smart dog collar and feeder that let parents monitor their pets remotely.

“I’m a pet parent myself,” says Pallavi. “I have two dogs and a cat.” Whenever she stepped out, she was constantly worrying about what they were eating.

“The cat used to eat dog food by mistake which resulted in obesity, and the dogs didn’t get the right quantity,” she explains.

Overfeeding is common in urban pets and it is one of the leading causes of death, according to Pallavi. “The Fond feeder ensures that the pets are accurately fed and hydrated even when they are out of their parents’ sight,” she says.

The feeder and app give food to the pet, in quantities recommended by a veterinarian, by opening and closing the lid, she explains.

The collar also records the pet’s physical activities and whereabouts. “It keeps an eye on body temperature as well,” says Vismaya.

Fond will soon be available on the official website (@thefond.co) and on e-commerce sites.

Wallet factor

An individual Fond smart collar and feeder costs Rs 2,999, whereas the ‘smart kit’ consisting of both products is priced at Rs 4,999.