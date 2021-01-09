Change in world's richest people list

The new year has begun with a number of significant events, one of them being the ‘richest man in modern history’ being dethroned.

Amazon chief, Jeff Bezos had occupied the spot of the world's richest person since 2017. Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the spot on January 7.

Here’s a list of the top five richest people in the world as of today.

Elon Musk $195 b

CEO of Tesla and Space X, the South African-born American entrepreneur has a penchant for making headlines. Whether it’s his tech or his personal antics like naming his child X Æ A-12, he is known for radical choices.

Jeff Bezos $185 B

The Amazon founder held the top spot since October 2017 and is reportedly on his way to become the first trillionaire in the modern world.

Bill Gates $134 B

The Microsoft co-founder is no stranger to this list. The tech giant is now more involved with his philanthropy through the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation that he founded in 2000.

Bernard Arnault $116 B

The richest non-American and the only non-tech billionaire in the top five. The Frenchman is the chairman of LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods company. The company owns brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior and more.

Mark Zuckerberg $102 B

The Facebook co-founder is the only person under 40 in the top 20 richest people list. At the age of 23, he snagged the title of the world’s youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire.