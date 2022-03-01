Citizens’ group seeks accountability in the nail-free tree campaign

A citizens’ group is gearing up to file an RTI application to know what action the BBMP has taken against people fixing advertisement posters on trees using nails, staple pins, and metal pegs.

Last September, the BBMP had issued a circular stating the use of nails, cables, pins, rods, electric lights and publicity material on roadside trees as a punishable offence under the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, 1976. It had ordered the concerned persons to remove these within seven days.

Still, these sights spring up on and off. “We want to know what the BBMP’s Tree Task Force has done so far, how many nails and rods it has removed, and how many cases it has booked,” Vinod Kartavya explains why his volunteer group Bengaluru Hudugaru wants to file an RTI application in about a week’s time.

It was Vinod, a technical officer with a research organisation, and his four friends who started plucking metal objects out of trees in the neighbourhood of Sampangirama Nagar in November 2020.

Weeks later, it grew into a city-wide ‘nail-free tree’ campaign.

“Till date, our group (of 40 volunteers) has removed over 12,000 nails and 5 kg of stapler pins from 1,800 trees across the city. We have also filed 12 FIRs along with local NGOs. In three of these cases, a chargesheet has been filed. In another two, the offenders paid a fine,” claims Vinod.

The group hasn’t done too many nail-removal drives lately because of the Covid scare but also because individuals outside of their group have started monitoring their neighbourhoods. Vinod feels the citizens have done their bit and now the civic body should take stringent measures.

“Because of the pandemic, the pamphlets related to work from home opportunities, PG accommodation rentals, and astrology have started reappearing on trees,” he says.

IT professional Dilip Raju, who keeps a vigil on trees in Shettihalli, where he stays, has observed something similar. “One or two new groups have started pasting and stapling on trees. Maybe because they don’t know the BBMP rule. We plan to contact them and explain the rule.”

Dilip says his group has been able to persuade the old set of advertisers to remove nails and pins from 70-80% of the trees in his area.

“We advise them to use the power of social media to advertise and reach a wider audience,” he explains his approach.

Can removing nails put trees at a risk of reinfection?

When asked if plucking out nails, pins or rods can leave the openings susceptible to fresh infections and be a counter-productive exercise, Govindaraju says nails and stapler pins are safer to remove. Vinod Kartavya adds that the group applies a paste of turmeric and neem oil to the openings after pulling out rods that are thicker and run deeper. Experts say that piercing the trees with metal objects can make them weaker and reduce their lifespan.

No cases booked, says BBMP

The BBMP’s deputy conservator of forest Govindaraju V told Metrolife that they haven’t yet booked a case against anybody

for nailing or cabling street-lined trees in

the city.

“(The defaulting) parties are not available on the spot,” he explains why it is difficult to trace the offenders. Tree vandalism can attract a fine of Rs 1,000 or three months of imprisonment, he says.

Want to complain?

You can dial BBMP’s control room at 2222 1188 to report a case of tree vandalism. You can contact the Bengaluru Hudugaru volunteering group at 96117 33032.