City’s only mobile blood bank finds going tough 

A mobile blood bank is going around the city, taking blood donation to the streets. The red bus was on MG Road recently, and is parked at Red Cross campus, Race Course Road now.

On an average, the bus collects about an average of 40 units of blood per day (1 unit per donor).

Passers-by who feel inclined to donate can enter the bus and the staff inside take care of everything.

Dr Kumar VLS, vice chairman, Indian Red Cross Society, Karnataka, says mobile blood banks have been active for over a decade, but Bengaluru has only one at present. All that a mobile blood bank calls for is parking space. And that is not easy to come by in Bengaluru.

“We are in touch with the traffic police and are trying to sort it out,” says Kumar. The bus goes to various parts of the city, and parking is not easy to find.

“Many people confuse this with a full-fledged blood donation centre. This is only a blood collection centre. The tests for potential diseases are run only later, at the blood bank,” says Dr Kumar.

At a waiting area on the bus, videos about the significance of blood donation are played.

Prashant Chandrashekar, general secretary, Karnataka Red Cross Society, says the mobile blood bank saves a lot of time.

“Setting-up time is saved with mobile blood banks as they come ready with everything. They don’t need any prior arrangements. From the refrigerator to refreshments, everything comes with it. All it needs is a proper parking space,” says Prashant.

Once the bus goes to a place, blood bank staff go to nearby offices and tell people about the collection drive.

“We shout out to people to come and do their bit. This way, we create awareness and also contribute to a good cause,” she adds.

Dr Rani Premkumar, head of blood banking and transfusion services, Sakra Hospital, says the only thing that worries her about mobile blood banks is the way the blood is stored.

“Mobile blood collection drives are safe if they come with a properly equipped bus. The blood needs to be stored between 2 to 3 degrees Celsius and deposited in a blood bank within six hours of collection,” she says.

One bus; six ambulances

The Karnataka Red Cross Blood Bank at present has a mobile blood bank, and six ambulances equipped with freezers to deposit the blood in blood banks.

At colleges and tech cos

College unions invite mobile blood banks to go to their campuses and talk about the importance of blood donation. Software companies also invite mobile blood banks to promote the cause of blood donation.



High maintenance

The Red Cross Society has a Volvo bus that costs Rs 1.5 crore. It is used for collecting blood. The bus guzzles about five litres of diesel a km, with all the generators and freezers on board. An official said the society was planning to give the bus back to the government as the cost of maintaining it is high.

Want to pitch in?

If you plan a blood donation drive, you could request the blood bank to visit your college or office campus. Call 22264205.



Helps in villages

Mobile blood banks were introduced keeping in mind the rural areas. The Red Cross mobile bank visits various parts of Karnataka, camps for a week and conducts a blood collection drive. The blood is deposited in government blood banks every day.

Five staffers on bus

The mobile blood bank usually has five staff members–a medical officer (doctor), counsellor, technician, staff nurse and a ward boy.