Class of ’92 reunite to give free medical consultation

A free medical platform, set up by the 1992 batch of the Bangalore Medical College, is helping many with information and consultations.

BMC 92 Doctors was launched in May this year, and now has 78 doctors, 300 counsellors, and about 900 volunteers.

Dr Vasu H V, who works on lifestyle changes in diabetic and obese people, and his friends set up the platform when they saw the scramble for oxygen beds.

“It all started with the Karnataka Covid Volunteers Team starting a helpline. We were trying to get oxygen beds and concentrators. My friends across the world came to know about the initiative via WhatsApp and came forward to mobilise funds and donate oxygen concentrators,” he says.

The group booked 410 concentrators and has already received 270. “We realised it wasn’t just about oxygen concentrators. We wanted to help people from deteriorating. We then decided to offer teleconsultation,” explains Dr Vasu. Once a patient is given a prescription, a trained Covid counsellor calls and follows up regularly here.

About 50 per cent in the group are former students of Bangalore Medical College.

Dr Subramanyeswara Rao, who serves with the state police, is doing his bit.

“Members like me help coordinate. We also communicate the apprehensions of the doctor community to the administration.” When medical material comes in from abroad, coordination is required to get them quickly to the patients, he explains.

400-500 calls a day

Dr Umesh Nareppa, cardiac surgeon with Vikram Hospital, is in charge of the teleconsultations.

“We realised there was a lot of quackery on WhatsApp. Many people visited pharmacies and got antibiotics and steroids which did more harm than good,” he says.

Earlier, the helpline used to receive 40 to 50 calls a day. “It now receives 400 to 500. The team includes doctors from across the world, including the USA and UK,” he says.

BMC 92 helpline

Call 080 4716 6115

(It works round the clock)